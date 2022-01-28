Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement this past week that he’s retiring from the high court is going to trigger a nasty fight in the U.S. Senate. The battle lines are now being drawn.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise that he would nominate a woman, if a vacancy on the Supreme Court occurred during his term in office. Further, he promised she would be a Black woman.
That’s not where the battle lines, though, are going to be. The fight will be over whether Biden can appoint anyone at all to the court.
To make an appointment, Biden must get his nominee approved by the evenly divided Senate. Republican leaders there are poised to do everything in their power to block a nomination. They may just succeed.
Breyer was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton. The previous year, Clinton became only the second president in U.S. history to appoint a woman to the court when his nominee, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was confirmed by the Senate.
Up until then, even though President Ronald Reagan had appointed Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the Supreme Court had effectively been a men’s club. Women weren’t just unwelcome; they weren’t even allowed. With Ginsburg’s appointment, finally two of the nine justices were women.
O’Connor retired in 2006. Justice Samuel Alito took her place. When two women, Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, were appointed in the first two years of then-President Barack Obama’s first term in office, for the first time ever three of the nine justices were women.
Late in Obama’s second term in office another high court vacancy occurred with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill that seat but then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R, Kentucky, refused to consider it.
He said, correctly, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that says when the Senate must consider a nomination. The position remained vacant for more than a year, until President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Senate Republicans then moved swiftly to confirm his nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Breyer has appeared reluctant to retire during the last year, even though as a Democrat, President Joe Biden is much more likely to nominate a replacement whose legal views would be much closer to Breyer’s than a nominee by a future Republican president.
What’s happening now is Breyer apparently finally recognizes it’s likely Republicans will regain the Senate majority in the elections this Nov. 8. At 83, Breyer is the oldest justice on the court.
As a centrist, he’s also in the minority in most decisions by the court. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents easily determine the outcome of cases before the court.
Qualifications for a Supreme Court nominee should be more important to their confirmation than the political party of the president who nominates them. That was the case when Democrats controlled the Senate and approved nominees to the court by Reagan and later by George H.W. Bush.
Republicans have behaved a bit differently. The last time they controlled the Senate and confirmed a Supreme Court nominee was in the 1800s.
Given the current political climate in our nation’s capital, it seems obvious McConnell will do his best to get every Republican senator to vote “no” on any nominee Biden puts forward. Yes, if every Democrat in the Senate and the two independents all vote “yes,” then the nominee can still be confirmed, since Vice President Kamala Harris has the tie-breaking vote.
That’s a huge if, though. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is most likely to break ranks with the Democrats. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema might, also.
On the other side, one or more Republicans might support a Biden nominee. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are real possibilities.
Meanwhile, the reality that justice in America depends too much on political power is on display for all the world to see. It is, sadly, reality.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.