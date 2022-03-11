One of my dietary quirks is that I can't, or don't like to, drink water through a straw. But I do like soda through a straw. Cold ice water tastes and quenches best in big gulps and swallows. Whereas the carbonation of soda pop (diet or zero sugar because I am a Type 2 diabetic) slides down better in the smaller sips and stream provided via the narrow conduit of a straw.
This is not my only food weirdness. I also don't eat fruit of any kind, never have, never will. I believe it stunts your growth. And as I am taller than average, about 6’6” in bare feet, my hypothesis usually holds true. My dad used to tell me that if I had been Adam, “We wouldn’t be in this mess.”
While watching CNN the other night for an update on the horrible condition of war in Ukraine, the commentator mentioned something called, “the soda straw perspective.” It reminded me of my soda preference for straws. The phenomenon they were speaking of is how narrow our view of some events can become. We only see things through a small window and that can be misleading to what the truth really might be.
With the soda, I think using a straw allows me to control the flow, concentrate the flavor to just the right spot on my tastebuds rather than flood my entire mouth and throat with liquid. Depending on which network we choose to watch, we are only getting a “soda straw” perspective of the news. They choose what to show us, which video clips to play and which commentators to interview that will agree or condone the chosen agenda. Forever editing our view to an all too often narrow little circle. Hold up a straw and gaze through it at the light, you will see just how narrow your view really is. Restricting our view of the world is similar.
So just as I use two different methods for hydration, I wonder if it is better to use two different networks or perspectives for news? In order to get a more gestalt view of current events and avoid the skewed screaming and yelling I tend to flip back and forth between CNN and Fox. Often the same story is being covered simultaneously and if nothing else, it can be a way to avoid sitting through commercials. I am not sure which channel is water and which is the soda, but both satisfy in part depending on my mood or craving at the moment.
In our analysis and judgment of world, national or state political affairs, taking a soda straw perspective is probably not a good idea. To the contrary, taking full mouth gulps and swallowing whole is not good either. So here is my suggestion: What might be the result if we still use a straw but one of slightly larger diameter? Even a bendy straw? Something more flexible and receptive to a wider view of the world and of other opinions? It might be effective to use a plastic versus paper straw to avoid the collapse and obstructions that often happen with those unreliable cheap paper ones.
All of this is metaphorical of course. We still have the option of spitting out what we draw in through the straw or we can swirl it around in our mouth, decide whether or not we like the taste and go ahead and swallow. No real harm done, right? But be aware, anything we take in is bound to at least partially absorb into our system. The taste may be bitter and linger or it may be sweet and leave us wanting more. Don't be scared — what doesn't kill you only makes you stronger and a better wiser person in the end.
If this goes well, you never know, you might end up eating a strawberry after all!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.