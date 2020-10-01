The first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was a public disgrace to the tradition of Lincoln-Douglas political debates in which candidates argue their positions and refute their opponents. There is no other way to say it. It was a public disgrace. Unlike the debates of 2008 and 2012 when I encouraged my speech communication students to watch, inspiring some of them to take an active interest in politics, I can only imagine how speech communication teachers are handling this current presidential race and the debates. Even listening to replayed sound bites is unsettling.
I blame President Trump because of his lack of preparation on the serious issues of COVID-19, health care, the Supreme Court and the economy — and on his barrage of insults against Joe Biden. At times, with his constant interruptions, Trump seemed on the verge of a psychotic breakdown. It serves no one if neither candidate can be heard to make his or her policies clear. To some, Joe Biden may have seemed overwhelmed but he held his own despite Trump’s interruptions, which were partly because of moderator Chris Wallace’s lack of control over the debacle. Joe Biden led President Trump into some possibly fatal mistakes, including his inability to renounce white supremacists, something that has dogged this volatile president. When directly asked a softball question, Trump could not renounce racism and white supremacists, but did ask for a name. Joe Biden gave him one: Proud Boys, an extremist macho group dedicated to protecting “western civilization.” Trump’s response sounded like a “dog whistle” code reference to this violent group when he said, “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by.”
The Proud Boys have disguised their white nationalism, but attend demonstrations well-armed and ready to fight protestors against racism. For a moment, it seemed president was suggesting they could help him defend the White House if he was not reelected.
"I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, a supporter of the president's, told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak."
We know the Lincoln-Douglas debate got contentious at times, including an incident when an infuriated Lincoln lifted the 300-pound Douglas off his feet and shook him. We have seen presidents make costly mistakes in debates, as when George H.W. Bush looked at his watch while debating Bill Clinton.
The first Trump-Biden debate, however, was not a debate but a bar-room brawl, beneath the dignity and standards of argument, persuasion and refutation consistent with civil political discourse. There was certainly no excuse for Trump’s irrelevant personal attack on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, discharged from the military after failing a drug test for cocaine. It was not a “dishonorable” discharge, as Trump said, and Joe Biden admitted that his son had a drug problem like many people and that he's proud of him for overcoming it. If Hunter Biden beat his addiction, this is a case for celebration, not ridicule. Donald Trump should know better since his brother died of alcoholism.
Though most voters have already made up their minds, President Trump’s fellow Republicans are defending him, realizing potential damage resonating with undecided voters. The radio and television commentators have used one word many times to describe the debate: “ugly.” The next meeting will be a town hall affair that may force President Trump to be less “hot” when launching his assaults. We’ll see.
Considering history, is it possible that President Donald Trump could push the Republican Party into irrelevance? After the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854, the Whig Party lost credibility over the slavery issue. One of their members started the new Republican Party determined to destroy slavery: Abraham Lincoln. Are we coming around full circle?
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including "Confessions of a Shanty Irishman," "Mulligan" and "These Precious Hours." NPR broadcast his play for two readers: "Letters from Rebecca."