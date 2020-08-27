Up until now in the presidential campaigns, one of the most striking differences between the Democrats and Republicans is the presence or absence, respectively, of a genuine party platform.
In July, the Democratic Party created a 91-page document outlining the party’s position on a great variety of issues, foreign and domestic. The Republican Party, at least until Aug. 22, had no 2020 platform except the assurance that “it has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.” Aside from this pledge to approve of whatever Donald Trump wanted to do, it announced only that it would run on the platform used for the 2016 campaign — just as though nothing of political interest has happened for the last three and a half years.
The party explained its failure to create a new platform by alluding to the coronavirus pandemic and the alleged impossibility of assembling a sufficient number of platform committee members to do the work. The Democrats, however, seemed to have had no difficulty in creating their document under the same circumstances.
Then, after the Republican party’s initial announcement, criticism in the press of its failure to present a platform forced it, on the Saturday before the Republican convention began, to throw together an “agenda” for Trump’s second term — a two page, 471-word list.
It may be that few people read party platforms these days, but they are an important element of a campaign. As the Constitutional Rights Foundation puts it, “They give the candidates a clear political position with which they can campaign. They give voters a sense of what the candidates believe in, the issues they think are important, and how — if elected — they will address them.”
In a democracy such as ours, we assume that the voting public will assess the presidential candidates with considerable care and diligence, much as the board of directors of a corporation would go about hiring a new CEO. The party platforms are of enormous assistance in doing so, since they spell out what the party — and the party’s candidates — regard as the important problems facing the country and what they propose as ways to solve those problems, or at least make progress toward solving them.
The very creation of a platform suggests a political party’s recognition that we, the public, will attempt to determine, in part on the basis of the detailed account that a platform provides, which candidate sees the country’s current problems much as we do and seems to have devised a credible path to solving them.
If the election at hand is one that will enable a second term for an incumbent president, a platform also serves the purpose of helping us to decide whether or not the promises of the incumbent’s original platform were kept, and, if not, the extent to which that failure was explicable and perhaps excusable.
What does it mean, then, if a party chooses not to create a platform? It implies that the party thinks the citizenry is either uninterested in, or incapable of, assessing a candidate as described above. It suggests that the public is too careless or dumb to take into consideration a candidate’s policies, goals and proposed solutions to existing problems. It is, therefore, nothing short of a direct insult to the voting public.
But it must be said, in fairness to the present Republican Party, that its attitude toward a platform reflects exactly the attitude of its leader, Donald Trump. Trump, though he may make absurd boasts about his accomplishments, has never really seen himself as someone that the public hired to do a job, or as someone that the public will objectively judge on the basis of his performance. His psychological need for ego support is so acute that he is compelled to see his previous election, and the present praise of his “base,” not as evidence that he has done his job well, but rather as a testimony to the deep affection of his supporters and hence proof of his worth as a person.
One can only hope that the American public will take a rational and dispassionate approach to assessing Trump’s performance to date and his qualifications to serve another term. Personal feelings should be irrelevant. I think it would be safe to say that those of us who voted for Jack Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson didn’t do so because we found either of them personally likeable. They weren’t. Kennedy was a womanizer and possessed the self-centered arrogance of a member of an old, wealthy New England family; Johnson was a crude, bullying, manipulative boor. But the platforms they ran on, and believed in, asserted principles that we thought were the right ones, and, on the whole, the decisions they made in office benefited the country. An unexpected national crisis — the Vietnam War — finished Johnson, for he proved incompetent to handle it; if we’re lucky, the coronavirus will do the same for Trump.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.