In its recent decision enacting an injunction against a New York State executive order that limited the size of groups within some churches and synagogues, the U.S. Supreme Court made clear its intent to be particularly solicitous of religious people’s First Amendment rights.
Its decision made that intent obvious because in two previous cases this year the court had upheld a state’s right to limit gatherings of people in churches as a defense against the spread of the coronavirus. Four justices argued that the New York case was not substantially different from the earlier two, but, of course, the court itself was different this time, due to the addition of Justice Barrett to the bench.
It should be noted that the injunction had no real-world effect whatsoever, because New York State had, by the time of the decision, altered its classification of the zones within which the supposedly unfair group limitations (10 people in red-zone areas, and 25 in orange zones) were to be in effect. The justices knew that this had happened, so their ruling was all the more conspicuous in that it was unnecessary to right a wrong.
It was a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice Roberts siding with the liberals. Though the decision was clearly a victory for the religious conservatives on the court, one mustn’t exaggerate its import. The court did not decide that states had no right to limit attendance at church services; it instead concluded that New York’s executive order limited attendance unreasonably and inequitably, that is, that the Catholics and Jewish Orthodox congregations which initiated the case, were being subjected to harsher restrictions than was fair.
But its arguments for that conclusion were unconvincing. As Justice Sotomayor argued in her dissenting opinion, simply pointing to businesses that did not experience the same restrictions and yet could have hundreds of customers a day ignores the “conditions medical experts tell us facilitate the spread of COVID–19: large groups of people gathering, speaking, and singing in close proximity indoors for extended periods of time.” She added that, “Justices of this Court play a deadly game in second guessing the expert judgment of health officials about the environments in which a contagious virus, now infecting a million Americans each week, spreads most easily.”
She also pointed out that the New York regulations actually treat houses of worship with leniency, for, at the period in question, those regulations completely closed movie theaters, concert venues and sporting arenas, while allowing churches and synagogues to open, subject to capacity restrictions.
Moreover, in the two previous cases mentioned above — South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom, 590 U. S. (2020) and Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley v. Sisolak, 591 U. S. — the restrictions were state-wide, whereas in New York, they applied to limited areas in which the level of COVID-19 infection was exceptionally high. Some of those limited areas, labeled red zones, were ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City, where the residents had shown no inclination to take any recommended measures to respond to the spread of the virus.
The court’s judgment asserts that, “There can be no question that the challenged restrictions, if enforced, will cause irreparable harm. If only 10 people are admitted to each service, the great majority of those who wish to attend Mass on Sunday or services in a synagogue on Shabbat will be barred. And while those who are shut out may in some instances be able to watch services on television, such remote viewing is not the same as personal attendance. Catholics who watch a Mass at home cannot receive communion, and there are important religious traditions in the Orthodox Jewish faith that require personal attendance.”
This, to me, is more than faintly ridiculous. What consequence awaits a Catholic that misses communion for a few weeks? Excommunication? Of course not. Ultra-Orthodox Jews admittedly have a good deal of obligatory Temple time, but these practices can be, and have been, modified during times of crisis, and if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t a crisis, I don’t know what is. These government restrictions may be unpleasant and cause serious inconvenience, but “irreparable harm”? I think not.
Those of us who are not religious also have been inconvenienced. We, too, have been unable to engage in our customary activities. But most of us accept the need for the government to take measures to bring the current pandemic under control. Is the court telling us that it is somehow more reprehensible for someone to be prevented from going to Mass, than from going to a movie? Where is the Constitutional passage that supports that claim?
The court further alleges that “barring many from attending religious services, strike(s) at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty.”
That, too, is preposterous. Does it “strike at the very heart” of freedom of speech, or freedom of the press, that there are restrictions — permanent restrictions — upon both? A temporary restriction, warranted by a national emergency, and not discriminatory by any reasonable standard, doesn’t “strike at the heart” of any constitutional freedom.
The court, as presently constituted, is evidently inclined to render decisions that, under the guise of protecting the free exercise of religion, actually privilege it. Given the current understanding of the establishment clause, viz. that the government must not favor religion over non-religion, that is unconstitutional.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.