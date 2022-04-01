I am glad that a law that would have allowed the arrest of librarians if any books deemed “harmful to youth” were discovered on the shelves failed in the Idaho Senate. God forbid a young adult might discover James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” or “Lady Chatterley's Lover” in the stacks. Who determines what is “obscene”? Many of these recent draconian laws are vague enough to be dangerous.
Libraries are not just depositories of books: they are meeting places, sources of knowledge, provide computer use, and sometimes are simply great places to visit. Every citizen, young or old, should find the library a safe place to do research.
I had a guided tour of one of the most famous libraries: The Bodleian Library in Oxford. It is the second largest library in England after the British library.
The Bodleian Library was established in 1602, but it had functioned as a library long before. Thomas Bodley restored the original library when it was in disrepair, and it has been thriving ever since. It has the First Folio of Shakespeare, a rare manuscript of the poet Shelley, the 1820 “Lamia” by John Keats, the Gutenberg Bible and so many other priceless collections. It adds books daily.
Books cannot be checked out but only read in a reading room onsite. Library access can be provided to any individual upon establishing a research need and presenting the required forms of identity. Applicants must normally be over 18 years of age at the time they are applying in order to be considered for a Bodleian Reader card. Originally, one had to recite a declaration before being admitted, but now it is possible just to sign the declaration which goes as follows: “I hereby undertake not to remove from the Library, nor to mark, deface, or injure in any way, any volume, document or other object belonging to it or in its custody; not to bring into the Library, or kindle therein, any fire or flame, and not to smoke in the Library; and I promise to obey all rules of the Library.”
Recently, digital copies of certain works have been authorized.
The library itself is a marvel of varied architecture and has been the site for many films and television shows. A few of these productions include the opening scene of “The Golden Compass,” “Brideshead Revisited” and the first two “Harry Potter” films, where the Divinity School doubles as the Hogwarts hospital wing and the Duke of Humphrey’s library as the Hogwarts library. This will give you some idea of what the Bodleian looks like. The Bodleian is also featured in the Inspector Morse spin-off, “Lewis.”
I remember entering one huge room and seeing many ancient coats of arms on the ceiling. The air-conditioned library has high ceilings with rows upon rows of books. If and when I return, I will certainly ask to see up close the “First Folio.” Imagine viewing an original copy of one of the most vital literary collections ever published, the plays of William Shakespeare.
Of course, the city of Oxford is a wonder in itself. In a nearby city, Headington Quarry, one can find the grave and house of C.S. Lewis. The home is open to the public, and when I visited, two writers in residence were welcoming. It is another destination literary minded travelers should consider.
Support and defend your local library. Open your mind to new ideas and reject censorship. If at all possible, put the city of Oxford and its famous library on your bucket list.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”