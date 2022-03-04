With Russia having invaded Ukraine, it is timely that I just finished reading “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.” Exceeding 1,000 pages, I do not recommend this book if you are looking for a light read.
However, this well-researched treatise reveals that Vladimir Putin’s ruse behind the Russian invasion comes right out of Adolf Hitler’s playbook. The Nazi dictator utilized the same pretense of mistreatment of German populations for “peacefully” seizing control of Austria and Czechoslovakia, and Russia initiated a similar move when it annexed Crimea in 2014. The world finally woke up when Germany and Russia entered into a 1939 pact that resulted in the military conquest and pre-agreed division of Poland.
It’s history repeating itself when Putin claims mistreatment of Russians in Ukraine prompted the world’s latest war. His country suffered more deaths than any other nation during the Second World War driven by the megalomania and deviousness of Hitler and Joseph Stalin.
The paramount concerns are determining Putin’s ultimate objectives, and where and how does the rest of the world draw its line of resistance? The coming weeks should provide clues regarding these matters as some commentators maintain Putin wants to eventually restore Russian territory to that held by the Soviet Union at the end of the Second World War.
Appeasement did not work with Hitler who documented his ruthless aims long before he seized power in his book, “Mein Kampf.” A world weary of war sought to avoid another massive conflict, but ultimately paid a horrific price in trying to pacify Germany’s warmonger.
We don’t have a Putin book revealing the inner workings of his mind where Russia is concerned, but we do know his pretenses for initiating the Ukraine war mimic Hitler’s. I’m not advocating NATO put troops on the ground in Ukraine, but if Putin further expands his territorial conquests, he must be met with unequivocal world opposition. Every economic sanction possible should be levied immediately to economically isolate Russia. Time will soon tell if that stops further aggression from our latest macho man.
One development in the world order did not exist at the time Hitler started his madness. No country had the ability to start a nuclear conflagration that could end humanity. That is tragically the case today, and Putin postures like Donald Trump did when he threatened North Korea with annihilation.
It’s difficult to be positive about human destiny when countries with nuclear arsenals periodically provide us with leaders who are mental pygmies. Imagine what our world could look like today if we had prevented numerous megalomaniacs from coming to power and leading their nations to destruction?
We all pray that leaders of nuclear powers fully grasp the insanity involved in invoking annihilist warfare, but know that Hitler ordered utter destruction to his master race’s country after he knew further fighting was futile. Constant pressure must be maintained upon Russia to ensure Putin gains no further latitude in becoming the world’s next Hitler.
There is a footnote to my reading of “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” that is apropos to the America we live in today. It’s ironic many white supremacists in the United States affiliate with Nazi ideology and revere the symbolic swastika.
The fascism that drove Nazi Germany wasn’t promoting white superiority. Hitler and his fanatics believed Germanic (Teutonic) blood belonged solely to this master race. His plan extended beyond exterminating Jewish people, gypsies and people of color. He acted immediately after invading Poland to have all white people of intellect killed, and sought to enslave the balance for German needs. He intended to let 25 million Russians starve to death, and his invasion plan for England involved removing all lily white boys and men above the age of 16 for placement in work camps on the continent.
Adolf Hitler was a ruthless monster who used deception and murder to achieve his aims. Plenty of Germans within his master race despised him, and they regularly plotted assassination before and after the war started. Their single unsuccessful bombing attempt in 1944 provoked heinous retaliation from the führer and his henchmen who killed thousands of white Germans before the war mercifully ended in 1945.
There is nothing about Adolf Hitler that warrants reverence or symbolic respect by anyone capable of reading books. Most white supremacists supporting his ideology in the United States today would have been exterminated at Hitler’s whim for their inferiority.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.