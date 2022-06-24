The rabid right-wingers are waging war on many fronts these days. One such front, a particularly unfortunate and unwarranted one, in my opinion, is the attack upon schools’ alleged violations of parental rights, and use of purportedly inappropriate educational materials.
I know a few teachers and I know a bit about schools of education, and I am perfectly willing to acknowledge that educational practices, for the lower grades particularly, change over time, and that theories of what the best educational methods are, come and go.
I went to a private, university-run school, and when I was there it had become the innovative new practice to omit phonics and sentence structure explication, so I learned to spell simply by knowing what words looked like, and my grasp of the names and functions of the various parts of speech is still minimal. I regret, now, that that was the popular theory of the day, and that I never had the pleasure of parsing a sentence.
But the fact is, education is not yet a science, and no one really knows, with certainty, how best to teach children. So, teachers go from new theory to new theory (they always have names, like CRT and SEL) but, even so, I think it is perfectly evident that, whatever the theoretical enthusiasm of the moment might be, teachers do a great job and kids basically learn what they should.
Right-wingers, however, insist there is “indoctrination” of the young in schools and that parents have a right to determine what their children learn there. Neither claim is valid.
With respect to parental rights in public schools, Idaho’s law says only that schools must make “reasonable accommodation” with parents regarding the exercise of their rights, but “without substantial impact to staff and resources, including employee working conditions, safety and supervision on school premises for school activities and the efficient allocation of expenditures.”
And, if parents think that any learning material “harms (their) child or impairs the parents’ firmly held beliefs, values or principles,” the law says that those parents may “withdraw their child” from class when that material is taught. There is no suggestion in the law that parents may change what schools teach; only that if they object to something in the curriculum, they can arrange to withdraw their children from class when it is presented.
Hard-core conservatives, including our local, self-styled “paleo-conservative” Mr. Parsons, believe that the “doctrines” being foisted upon our children include “neo-Marxism”. Parsons claims that teachers, under the influence of Marxist doctrine, seek the “abolition of the nuclear family.” I’ve rarely encountered an accusation as far-fetched as that. It’s true that Marx believed, wrongly, that the nuclear family was created by, and supportive of, capitalism, but I’d wager that you’d find not a single elementary-school teacher in this state who knows that, much less agrees with Marx and is out to destroy that particular component of American life.
At the same time, the average grade-school teacher is well aware that the stereotypical “nuclear family” — mom and dad, former high school sweethearts who married and produced a brood of beloved children — now has many alternative forms.
Many children are in families with step-dads or step-moms; there are single-parent families; families with adopted children, children with two gay dads, or two lesbian moms, and plenty of “families” who choose not to have children at all. That variability is simply a fact about current American society. Should children be taught in school about all those kinds of families?
Of course, they should. Isn’t it the job of teachers in elementary through high school to not only inculcate skills, such as how to think, and write, and solve math problems, and do research, but also to give their students an accurate idea of what the current social and political realities of their country are?
A great many children grow up in communities that do not reflect the nature of the country we now live in because, in one way or another, they lack the diversity of contemporary American society. But, like it or not, that diversity — of race, ethnicity, culture, religious belief, sexual identity — is the reality that an elementary school kid will have to negotiate as he or she grows up and finds a place, and a life, in America. Conservatives may find our radically diverse society disagreeable, or perhaps even deplorable, but that’s the way it is, and children need to learn about it.
They also need to learn about American history. America is a country that, like other countries, has made mistakes — sometimes very egregious mistakes — but has also (however belatedly), tried to learn from those mistakes and atone for them. Loyalty to country — a moral virtue highly prized by conservatives — should not be the result of teachers’ lying about a country’s history. Whitewashing America’s past does no service to anyone.
Conservatives crave for the America that once was: a country where black people knew their place, brown people worked in the fields, gay people hid their deviant lives from public view, and women were the dutiful breeders that God meant them to be. In that America, it was white, straight, Christian males that held the country in their hands, and assumed it was their right to do so.
Thankfully, that America no longer exists, but conservatives want their children to be taught as though it did, in the hope that someday, somehow, those good-old-days will return. They won’t.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.