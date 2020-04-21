The key reason folks left the Old World in the 1600s and 1700s was because of despair. Most couldn’t feed their families properly, get fair employment, own land or enjoy basic freedoms. They were riddled with despair.
Upon arrival here, they found freedom and the ability to pursue their dreams on their own. With the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that blessing was enshrined. Despair was eliminated. If you needed something, you had the freedom to roll up your sleeves and make it happen. If you failed, you could simply try something else.
The government has now taken our rights away because someone might die. Can you imagine if we had always lived by that philosophy? To the patriots going out to the village green in Boston, “We would like a new country, but do you think anyone is going to get shot?”
“It seems like a possibility.”
Patriot: “Well, America would have been great, but life is too precious to take a chance, so we better just let the King continue to reign.”
On the morning of the invasion of Normandy: “Is this likely to cause any deaths?” “I think a few of you may die.” “I love America, but every life is so important, let’s just let Hitler be in charge.”
Some things are more important than a few deaths. Like your children’s future and the life of our country. Are you willing to let your country die rather than risking some lives?
I heard a governor from another state speaking. He said that it might be several years before everything could get back to normal. “We need a proven vaccine to ensure everyone’s safety. Even one life is too valuable to take a chance with.” The hypocrisy is astounding; if even one life is to valuable, close the roads. Lots of people die every day from traffic accidents, but we are willing to take that risk in order to live our lives. We had 244 fatalities on the roads last year in Idaho. We have had 48 COVID-19 deaths as of Monday. Why haven’t we closed the roads? Are we cold-hearted? Do we just not care?
The government’s draconian actions might even feel a bit more justified if we had reliable science on our side. We have clung to models that have proven to be inaccurate on every issue. We are destroying our country on the word of people who are wrong on every single question put before them. We listened to the Chinese leaders, who are notorious liars; and the WHO, which sounds like something right out of a Dr. Seuss book, is incredibly incompetent. Are you willing to blindly follow that? When does faulty science trump the Bill of Rights? And who gave the governor the authority to arbitrarily take those God-given rights away from you? What happened to the American can-do attitude? We can fix anything; we can make anything better. The government has closed the door to that. You are not allowed to ask questions or to actually work to make anything right. “Stay at home and don’t go near anyone.”
We have people who have poured their life savings into a business, who have temporarily taken money from their children’s education funds, who have borrowed money from their in-laws to make this work. They are now being told by some mysterious bureaucrat to close their businesses. Grown men are weeping, unable to make any sense of a senseless action.
Sadly, 244 years after eliminating this dire scourge, the government has welcomed it back to our culture and our lives: depair.
This column was written by state Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom.