While shopping at a local market, I overheard an employee arguing about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which dominates the news. He said, “Why do we care about Ukraine’s borders when we can’t defend our own?” I have an answer to that question. The attack on Ukraine could spread and involve confrontations with the Balkan states. If a NATO member country is invaded, America has to act with military force. The next question is: What side does China support? Do we want World War III?
The actual invasion and all the risks involved was surprising. Despite the Russian troops on Ukraine’s border and Putin’s mindset to restore the old Soviet Union, I did not think Vladimir Putin would really launch a full-scale attack on Ukraine. The Russian army can defeat Ukraine’s smaller army and massacre countless civilians, but they will also suffer losses themselves. Ukraine is a large country with 44 million citizens. The Russians may not be able to enjoy the fruits of their new illegally acquired territory with ongoing guerrilla warfare.
Already, Putin is being labeled a war criminal. Does he really want this as his legacy? There have even been protests in Moscow against the war. Evidently, Putin doesn’t care, and his playbook is right out of Hitler’s, Russia’s most reviled enemy.
Adolph Hitler’s first move was against the Rhineland, a narrow strip of German turf demilitarized through the Treaty of Versailles. It was meant to secure safely for France, Belgium and the Netherlands against Nazi aggression. On March 7, 1936, Adolf Hitler sent over 20,000 troops to reoccupy the Rhineland, supposedly to “protect” Germans living there. When Great Britain and France did nothing, Hitler annexed the Rhineland and made it part of Germany. Any attempt to stop Hitler gave him an excuse to invade more countries. The rest is, indeed, a tragic history which also contains a message: Never appease dictators.
Moments after the initial shelling of Ukraine began, Putin announced he had "decided to conduct a special military operation" aimed at the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.
The reference to the Nazis is puzzling, particularly since the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy — a former actor and comedian — is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust.
Putin’s threat to unleash an attack on any interfering country bringing “consequences you have never seen in your history” suggests the use of nuclear weapons. Does anyone really dare to let that genie out of the bottle? Vladimir Putin has raised a terrifying specter, indeed.
At this writing, the Ukrainians are putting up a strong defense within their limitations. The sanctions that President Joe Biden announced were never meant to deter Putin but they will inflict more economic pain on Russia with the ruble already at a low rate. Putin may not be able to indefinitely fund his army.
Is there anything else besides sanctions America can do? According to former CIA Deputy Chief Mike Morrell, the answer is no. We cannot intervene with a military response. Eventually, there may be some military reaction if we consider history. We know what happened to the evil Roman emperor, Caligula, slaughtered by his own guards. We know the fate of Adolph Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Mussolini, Milosevic of Serbia and other despots.
For now, however, there will be unspeakable suffering and bloodshed. Americans will see gas prices rise even higher. That clerk at the market may soon notice higher costs for food or even a limited supply of produce.
It should be very disturbing that we are witnessing a violent invasion of a sovereign democratic country that we haven’t seen since World War II.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”