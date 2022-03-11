The news this week is about the Russian invasion creating heart-wrenching destruction and death in Ukraine. The Russian people, however, hear only a stream of President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda.
The false narrative goes like this. Russia is the victim. It was forced to attack little Ukraine.
“Russia’s special operation on protecting Donbass,” as TASS, the Soviet news agency has been told to describe it, uses only “precision strikes … targeting exclusively the facilities of military infrastructure."
Yes, we can ignore the photos we see of smoking ruins where Ukrainian homes, shopping malls, hospitals and apartment buildings used to be. “Russia’s armed forces are doing everything possible to preserve the lives and guarantee the security of civilians,” in Ukraine, according to TASS
The Russian news agency does not report on the losses its troops have suffered in Ukraine. Instead, TASS says the problem in Ukraine is only “the actions of nationalist neo-Nazi formations that continue the intensive shelling of Donbass and use civilians, including foreigners, practically taken hostage, as human shields in Ukrainian cities.”
Foreign observers report more than 13,000 Russians have been arrested for protesting the invasion of Ukraine. The protests have taken place in 158 cities across Russia, from the border with Finland to the Pacific Ocean.
You wouldn’t know that if you’re in Russia and your only source of news is TASS. A search of its website does not reveal a single article about protest, over anything, recently in Russia.
Protests in Mexico City are different. Anti-invasion demonstrators there this week, TASS claimed without evidence, were just being paid by the Ukrainian embassy in Mexico.
Putin isn’t the only leader in the world lying to his citizens. Think about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson limiting indoor gatherings due to COVID and then attending much larger private parties with his staff.
There’s also the ongoing false narrative about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Republican National Committee recently assured Americans that the brutal beating of police that day was “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
Here in Idaho, bigoted legislators are attempting to cut funds from the state’s universities because the schools are working to make minorities feel welcome while getting an education. This week, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, argued for slashing $1.3 million from higher-ed, reading from an essay written by an anti-diversity lobby group.
Minorities have a history of suffering from social and institutional discrimination. Rep. Nate’s efforts would keep things that way.
What amounts to a false narrative is, as those I’ve mentioned indicates, a matter of opinion. What we see daily in the U.S., and here in Idaho, is a constant tug-of-war between ideas being argued by one side or the other about an issue.
That’s healthy, productive debate. As our third president, Thomas Jefferson, put it so well, “error of opinion may be tolerated where reason is left free to combat it.”
The problem of false narratives arises when those are the only stories the public is allowed to read or hear. Having all the power a dictator possesses is not enough if the public turns against the tyrant.
Persuasion works, though, when even the shallowest fabrications are shielded from the truth. Lies like, “we’re not shelling civilians,” do best when clear evidence to the contrary is concealed.
There is no independent news reporting by Russians to Russians allowed in Russia. That’s all been shut down by Putin. There’s no independent radio, television or print news in Russia now.
Last week, Putin made it a crime of “spreading false information,” punishable by 15 years in prison, to even say Russia’s at war in Ukraine. By the time Russians hear the truth, will it be too late for Ukraine?
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.