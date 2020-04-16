The familiar phrase “delusions of grandeur” comes to mind when anyone, even the president of the U.S., says of himself, in the third person, “The president … calls the shots. (The state governors) can’t do anything without the approval of the president of the United States,” and “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total.”
It should be noted that that familiar phrase does have a psychiatric use. There is a class of “delusional” disorders that apply to anyone who has a grossly exaggerated sense of self-worth, or power, or knowledge, and Donald Trump has often enough displayed just such symptoms.
While I admit that I have, in the past, not hesitated to claim that Trump suffers from various personality disorders, I think that, in this case, that’s not the right explanation for his grandiose assertions. The simplest explanation of Trump’s claim that he alone has the power to end the measures taken to combat the coronavirus is that it’s part of his plan to avoid blame and become the knight in shining armor who returns the country to normalcy.
Not that it isn’t delusional to believe that he has the power he claims. Jonathan Turley, the Constitutional scholar who testified on behalf of the president and against impeachment last year, has said, “There is no authority for a president to order states to ‘open up’ if the state believes that such an order would be inimical to public health. The president had no authority to order a national lockdown and certainly does not have authority to now order the lifting of such orders issued by governors.”
Nonetheless, I think that the president’s plan requires that he play that role. We must understand that the coronavirus epidemic has put the president in a terrible bind. Given that all he really cares about is getting re-elected, and that he has no genuine sympathy for the suffering of the victims of the pandemic, he has faced a difficult political dilemma: On the one hand, if he did take effective steps to cope with the epidemic — forcing a stay-at-home regimen upon the nation, for example — he ran the risk of making people angry with him for the inconvenience that that would cause, while, on the other hand, if he refrained from doing anything to respond to the crisis, he risked being blamed for failing to lead the country out of its crisis.
His plan was, first, to initially belittle the seriousness of the pandemic in order to justify his inaction. When that was no longer possible, because the spread of the virus had become undeniable, he would pretend to lead, while putting the entire burden of coping with the coronavirus upon the governors of the states, assuming that they, not he, would be blamed for the difficulties caused by the measures to deal with it, including the suspension of commerce and resulting devastation of the economy. Then, once the virus attack seemed to be under control, he would step in and grandly declare that he was going to restore normalcy and resurrect the economy, all in time for the November election.
But his plan has failed in almost every way possible. His pretense of leadership has consisted almost entirely of daily press briefings, in which his ignorance and refusal to accept the counsel of those who know what they’re talking about is displayed, though admittedly they do provide him with free TV time and an opportunity to air campaign propaganda.
But, unfortunately for his leadership charade, the New York Times has compiled the facts about warnings that Trump received as early as late January, from highly placed and competent advisers, urging him to take strong measures to cope with the coronavirus. He refused to heed them. That refusal, the public now understands, is largely responsible for the virus gaining a foothold in this country and spreading without serious impediment for several weeks, ultimately making the U.S. the world leader in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Furthermore, the president has refused to pressure those states that have refused to institute stay-at-home rules to do so, which has led to hot spots of infection in places like South Dakota and Iowa, and perpetuated the virus’s sojourn in the U.S.
Moreover, the federal government has utterly failed to play the “helping” role that Trump promised it would. It has failed to mobilize (as only the federal government can), to supply protective garments and masks to medical staff on the front line of the efforts to cope with the sick, as well as the respirators needed for last-ditch efforts to prevent the sick from dying.
In fact, hard as this is to believe, we now know that when state governors, left to fend for themselves by Trump, have succeeded in obtaining shipments of those medical necessities, the federal government — FEMA, to be precise, which has taken over from the Department of Health and Human Services — has waylaid those shipments, stealing from the very states that it has failed to assist.
Trump’s plan is a shambles, and he is receiving the blame that he deserves. One can only hope that those governors, such as our own, who have showed some sense about how to deal with the pandemic, will be able to resist Trump’s efforts to return us to “normalcy” before the virus has actually been controlled.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.