“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.” — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Wars and countries have been won or lost by powerful speeches using language as a weapon. We know the celebrated speakers in history: Pericles, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill. These speakers hoped to save their countries and their people. Aristotle also warned against brilliant speakers who would use rhetoric to do the utmost harm. Adolph Hitler is the prime example.
President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy of Ukraine just addressed both houses of Congress, evoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11. His speech echoed Churchill’s 1941 plea for battleships when the British Prime Minister said, “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” In 1942, Churchill told Congress that England and America must work together against the dark forces of Nazism. President John Kennedy described Churchill’s power of rhetoric thusly: “In the dark days and darker nights when England stood alone — and most men, save Englishmen, despaired of England's life — he mobilized the English language and sent it into battle.”
Are the recent comparisons of Zelenskyy to Churchill justified? Certainly, the situations are similar. A former actor and comedian, Zelenskyy’s address to Congress was heard through a translator, possibly mitigating the emotional effect if not the message.
The main point of the speech is one of great debate and consequence: whether or not to close the skies over Ukraine against Russian bombers and fighter jets. Surface to air missiles that could reach high flying Russian bombers would be effective. America doesn’t have those weapons but other countries could supply them and alter the course of the Russian invasion. America allowing Zelenskyy the use of NATO MiG warplanes with Ukrainian pilots flying them could escalate and widen the war into a United States-European Union-Russian conflict.
Do Americans want that? Can it be avoided? Should it be avoided?
During the speech, Zelenskyy ran a video of Ukraine, before and after the invasion. A once peaceful landscape turned into images of burning buildings with exhausted mothers and children evacuating their country. The footage of refugees had more power than any number of evocative words. What nightmares will Ukrainian children have growing up — if they survive?
The purpose of rhetoric is to argue and persuade. By any definition, President Zelenskyy succeeded in his address to Congress and also accomplished something even more remarkable: Convincing opposing Democrats and Republicans to stop their bitter rivalry and unite for a common cause.
After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Hitler then declared war on America. Winston Churchill inspired America to continue the fight, but there really wasn’t much choice for President Roosevelt.
When Zelenskyy ended his speech, he switched to English and said: “I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."
It was a remarkable challenge. What choice does an American “leader of the world” have, now, to bring peace: supply arms to Ukraine or directly confront Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine and raise the specter of more war?
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”