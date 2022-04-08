Two actions I have often contemplated during my life are the power of apology and forgiving people. Most of us have done things somewhere along life’s path that warrant apologies. These events can occur without intent or due to misunderstandings, but it still is worthwhile to make amends if you can. It’s cliche, but it’s never too late to make an apology.
Being a mediator, I am in the problem solving business, and humans have frequent conflicts. How we handle those events reveals much about our humanity.
One may think they learned the basics for making apologies in the first grade, but “apologies require the highest level of human capacity — mindful self-reflection and the ability to acknowledge another person’s experience.” (The Power of Apologizing, May 2, 2019)
Multiple online sources identify the following components for making effective apologies: Start by checking your ego at the door; clearly identify the offense; recognize that the other person’s feelings of embarrassment or pain are valid; brief explanations can be helpful but don’t try to shift the blame; assume full responsibility for the conduct; voice sincere regret; request forgiveness; and express your intent to act more mindfully in the future.
Give thought to the nuances involved in making an effective apology; poorly executed efforts can escalate the problem, while well-executed apologies can open lines of communication.
A 2019 Gulifyle study found that our most common transgressions are romantic (33 percent), family (27 percent) and friends (23 percent). It’s not surprising that we primarily hurt people in our closest relationships. I struggled over the pain I caused someone in my life, but a counselor helped me to accept my situation by observing, “Hurting people is part of the journey of being a human being, Jesse. Nobody gets through life without causing other people pain.”
Two individuals who exercised complete control over my life for years while committing child abuse have never apologized. One is dead and dances with the devil; the other lacks capacity to even acknowledge her cruelty.
I spent 25 years of my life harboring controlled rage toward those two individuals. My assumption was that they would eventually be consumed with the need to apologize for their abusive conduct — “never make assumptions.”
“You are less likely to receive an apology if the relationship is too conflicted, or if there are legal liabilities or potential precedents involved, or if the offender is in a position of power.” (Marsha Wagner, University of Colorado, Apologies Handbook).
My anger toward my abusers simmered for years until I met an intuitive woman on a beach in Mexico. She took my hand and began reading my fortune; in two minutes her insight had my heart pounding.
At that captivated point, knowing my first name and that I was a lawyer, she added, “You suffered a horrific childhood. The people who raised you did terrible things to you, and you are filled with anger toward them. You want them to apologize, but people who do these kinds of cruel things to children lack conscience. They are going about their life while you suffer needlessly, and they will never apologize. You are a good person who helps others, but you need to forgive these people because your anger impacts your ability to fully live your life. I promise you forgiving these people will take a great weight off your shoulders. I promise you that.”
Her words were difficult for me to accept. I had resolved to forever hate my abusers. After several weeks of contemplation, I wrote that letter of forgiveness. I had no desire to reconcile with their toxicity, but my letter released negative energy and permanently enhanced my enjoyment of life. It felt like a weight had been taken off my shoulders.
My birth mother departed when I was 2 and my sister was a baby. I have no recollection of her from my early childhood. We did not resume a relationship until I was on my own at the age of 16. Her brother, a man I didn’t know existed, stopped to give me a ride when I was hitchhiking. That “chance” meeting facilitated a reconciliation of sorts. I eventually came to understand she was overwhelmed and that survival drove her actions. We made our peace after experiencing some rocky times, and we are caring friends nowadays.
I received a letter of apology from my birth mother after she turned 81. She expressed poignant remorse for her actions that failed me as a mother. I had no expectation of receiving that communication, but her genuine apology still touched my well-seasoned heart. If you have made recent or ancient mistakes, it’s never too late to embrace the power of apology.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.