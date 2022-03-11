If you wanted to see the full fruits of the first-half century of Title IX, you should have been at the Idaho State University Hall of Fame induction ceremonies last month. Of the six inductees, five were either former Bengal female athletes or coaches of women’s sports at Idaho State.
It was an emotional experience for all of the nominees, including the one former male athlete, Joe Saratore, who shed a few tears at the podium as he remembered the impact Idaho State had on his life. “I’m as bad as the girls,” he said about the show of emotion, whereupon one of the other inductees said, “No, you’re as GOOD as the girls.”
The “girls” and their coaches who were inducted were pretty damn good at what they did. And they can thank the authors of Title IX, in large measure, for the opportunities they received to compete.
In case you’re not familiar, Title IX is a subset of a federal law, the Education Amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funds. While Title IX has impacted educational opportunities for women in a whole host of ways, one of the most visible has been in athletics. As I think back to my youth in the 1960s and 70s — pre-Title IX days — there were very few athletic opportunities for girls or women, and the ones that did exist were almost always afterthoughts. They were frequently “coached” by volunteers, rarely had adequate equipment, uniforms or facilities, and never offered the same travel and competitive opportunities the boys and men had.
It was around that same time period that Kristin Fenwick was growing up and her dad was battling Little League officials for the chance for her to play baseball. It wasn’t until Kristin was working as a security guard at the Minidome (now Holt Arena) while she was going to college at ISU in 1974, when the opportunity to play organized ball finally arrived. Title IX led to the creation of a women’s softball team at ISU, and she was recruited to play shortstop. Fenwick was the first female athlete to receive a scholarship at Idaho State, and she earned it, posting a .326 career batting average and leading ISU to the conference championship in 1978. She took full advantage of the ISU education, graduating with a degree in dental hygiene, and eventually going on to dental school. She had her own dental practice in Boise until retiring in 2017.
The progression of women’s softball at Idaho State was hardly a smooth one, however. Money was always tight, Fenwick talked about the rickety bus the team took to road games and, indeed, the lack of a suitable facility on campus, weather limitations and budget cuts caused the program to be discontinued in 1983.
It was revived in 2007 and a beautiful new softball field, Miller Ranch, was constructed on the upper campus to accommodate it. The program has had its ups and downs competitively, and the Bengal women typically spend the first couple of months of the season on the road in order to play in warmer climes. But largely due to the constant pressure to comply with Title IX, the softball program exists, several women get the opportunity to compete, and they are now playing in a first-class facility with the same travel considerations as male athletes enjoy.
Indeed, the pressure to comply with Title IX is a thread that consistently runs through the history of women’s athletics at ISU, where the enrollment is typically more female than male. One of the ways that has been typically accepted to demonstrate compliance with Title IX is by continually increasing the opportunities for women athletes. ISU has largely used that approach for compliance, and one of the beneficiaries of that was the women’s soccer program, which was created in 1998. Gordon Henderson, who already created a women’s soccer program from the ground up at North Dakota State, was tabbed to be the first coach at Idaho State. The Edinburgh, Scotland, native was also inducted into the ISU Hall of Fame, and he did much of the heavy lifting of creating a program from whole cloth. That included finding players, restructuring Davis Field from a solely track and field facility to accommodate a soccer pitch and creating a winning culture for the program. He was wildly successful — the Bengals won three Big Sky championships under Henderson and got their only NCAA tournament win over Utah, before he moved on to coach at Arkansas.
But as evidence that progress on women’s sports (and maybe all sports at financially constricted institutions like ISU) moves slowly, it wasn’t until a 2020 renovation of Davis Field that the soccer pitch was widened to meet NCAA requirements.
Ardie McInelly had her challenges with facilities at Idaho State as well. Another Hall of Fame inductee, when the Mackey, Idaho, native arrived at ISU in 1996 to coach women’s basketball, the lack of facility access for the women led to 5 a.m. practices for her charges for a couple of seasons. A little arm-twisting got that straightened out (Ardie was known as nothing if not “persuasive”), and the Bengal women’s program became the pacesetter for the athletic program. Under McInelly, the 2000-2001 team eventually won 16 straight Big Sky games, the only undefeated conference champion in ISU history, and continually broke attendance records. The conference tournament championship game that season vs. Montana in Holt Arena attracted 5,000 fans. Sadly, the ISU men’s team typically needs four games to reach that kind of attendance these days.
While McInelly departed after that season, the women’s basketball program has remained the standard-bearer for the ISU athletic department, winning three Big Sky tournament titles and qualifying for the NCAA tournament each of those seasons.
Two other beneficiaries of Title IX were also honored — Alison Verona-Castles, who is the ninth-all-time leading scorer for the women’s basketball team and played between 1984 and 1988; and the late Candice Cordingley Starr, who won the only Big Sky Conference individual golf championship in ISU history in 1995. Saratore, who played football at ISU in 1958, was honored for his many contributions to the program over the years.
Like all legislation, Title IX has had some unintended consequences, including the elimination of men’s sports such as wrestling and men’s golf at Idaho State. Certainly, the intention of Title IX was to increase opportunities for women, not to reduce opportunities for men — the idea was that institutions would find additional funding to accommodate female athletes, not shut down men’s programs. Unfortunately, unless you’re a Power Five school with access to hundreds of millions of dollars of television and donor money, your resources are going to be limited. Idaho State certainly fits in the “limited resource” category.
But no one who attended the Hall of Fame ceremonies can argue with the positive impacts Title IX has had on the lives of these women and women’s coaches, or on the athletic department at Idaho State. Women’s athletes have given Idaho State fans a lot of joy in the last 50 years. And you only had to see the former soccer and basketball players who showed up for their coaches’ inductions to know the impact those coaches had on their athletes’ lives. I think it’s safe to say the first 50 years of Title IX have been a rousing success.
Brad Bugger has followed Idaho State Athletics for 43 years as a sportswriter, fan and broadcaster.