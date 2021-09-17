For seven generations, my family has called East Idaho home. I love this state and the people who live here.
In fact, a quintessential part of living in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is its beautiful open landscapes and abundant wildlife. It’s what makes East Idaho so special. We Idahoans spend much of our workweek swapping stories about the wildlife and beautiful country we saw while fishing, hunting, birding, hiking, biking or camping over the past weekend while giving each other advice about the next wildlife adventure planned for the coming weekend. I often receive excited phone calls and texts from family and friends describing their latest sighting of a moose, otter or bald eagle. When an Idahoan describes their enthusiasm for hunting or fishing, they inevitably include a statement like, “Getting out into beautiful country and seeing wildlife with my friends and family is why I do it. Fishing and hunting are just the excuse to get out.” Wildlife is critical to how we Idahoans view ourselves and the place we live. It is part of our cultural identity.
We love our wildlife, but we are also strong-minded and independent people. We don’t like to be bossed around. As a result, when we talk about the management of wildlife, especially when the federal government is involved, we often focus on issues like personal liberty, state’s rights and our suspicion of “the Fed’s strong-arm tactics.” As I listen to these heated discussions, I’ve noticed a concerning trend. In our zeal to assert our independence, the wildlife we love are often completely left out of the discussion.
We are so focused on our political outrage that we forget to talk about how we are going to ensure that wildlife will be part of Idaho for generations to come. We use up so much of our energy fighting against a process, organization or political philosophy we dislike that we end up without the energy to fight for the wildlife we want.
Are we unintentionally throwing our beloved wildlife out with the political bathwater? Idaho’s population is among the fastest growing of any state in the union; as a result, things are changing fast. If we can’t find a productive way to talk about the management of wildlife, we may not recognize the wildlife-less Idaho our families will be living in the relatively near future.
I hear this difficult situation reflected over and over in conversations I have with fellow Idahoans. Statements like: “Don’t get me wrong, I am not a tree-hugger, but I have watched the land and wildlife change over the last decades and it makes me heartsick.” Or “I am not an environmentalist, but I heard a wolf howl and I will remember that sound and how it made me feel the rest of my life.” Or “The ‘liberal’ conservation agenda makes me so mad, but I want my grandchildren to grow up in the same Idaho as I did with beautiful open land and abundant wildlife.” In other words, wildlife and its future are very important to Idaho citizens, but they feel an awkward distance from efforts, organizations and agencies that have the same goals, because of strongly perceived differences in political ideology or disappointment in their methods. Consequently, we do not engage at all except to decry those ideologies and methods.
But we need to find a way to engage for the sake of Idaho’s wildlife. What would Idaho be without it? We need to find a way to fight for the wildlife we care about and be part of finding the solutions to difficult wildlife challenges.
If we are going to have a productive discussion about how to sustain wildlife into Idaho’s future, there are a few difficult issues that we need to talk about more openly and more productively. First, the wildlife that we are accustomed to will not be here for long if we do not proactively plan for its future now. Recognizing the urgency of this issue is the important first step. Second, for better or worse, over 60 percent of Idaho belongs to the federal government. Whether we like it or not, Uncle Sam will be part of the discussion. There is no way to avoid it. We must find a way to keep this fact from derailing the conversation before it even begins. Third, healthy wildlife populations depend on healthy ecosystems and predators are critical to keeping ecosystems healthy. As difficult as this issue may be, productive discussions about predators are critical to Idaho’s wildlife future.
These are hard pills for many of us to swallow, but they are nonetheless true. Unless we can find a way to constructively talk about these difficult issues and engage in creating the solutions, I worry for the future of wildlife in Idaho. But it doesn’t have to be this way. We can find our own unique Idaho way of engaging. We can unite behind our mutual love for wildlife. We can work productively with people we agree with and with people we disagree with to get what we want: healthy wildlife populations in Idaho for generations to come.
David Pennock serves as executive director of the Idaho Falls Zoo. He previously served as executive director of the Museum of Idaho for its first 17 years. He has a Ph.D. in systematics and ecology from the University of Kansas and Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in zoology from Brigham Young University. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are Pennock's and do not represent the city of Idaho Falls.