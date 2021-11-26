In Jack Finney’s 1956 film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” plant-like aliens replicated humans in an attempt to take over Earth. A similar takeover is threatening Idaho’s Republican Party.
In the classic horror the invading “pod people” copied the detailed physical appearance of real humans. But they lacked emotion, revealing themselves and eventually their sinister plot. Idaho’s GOP pod people mimic Fox News and thoughtful conservatives like Ben Carson and Thomas Sowell, but as undisciplined libertarians the devoted heart of the Reagan conservative is missing.
This “invasion” is apparent to those who have fought hard for a constitutionally sound government. Republicans support limited government for a reason. The more authority you give government, the more control of lives, livelihoods and personal choices you give to government officials. This is why corrupt government is almost always a story of abuses of power, money and sex.
These faux Republicans most recently exposed themselves in the case of Aaron von Ehlinger, the Liberty Caucus legislator who served barely two months in Idaho’s House of Representatives.
Von Ehlinger is accused of rape and is awaiting his day in court. Evidence of improper behavior was already sufficient to force his resignation. The relevant question is how he could be nominated by a Republican Central Committee, sworn in as a Republican legislator, inducted into the Idaho House Liberty Caucus, and then abuse power to troll for one night stands with 19-year-old legislative interns.
The 39-year-old admits he was clueless about how elected office means curbing selfish desires. As Thomas Jefferson observed, “Self-government can only be perpetuated by the self-governed.” The ethics hearings on von Ehlinger revealed the intern episode, where “consent” is now disputed, was not his first attempt at a one-night stand with Capitol employees.
So how can someone who misunderstands limits and responsibility in governmental office become the poster child of the Liberty Caucus? He did it by parroting popular conservative buzz lines — against taxes, against spending and for the Second Amendment. But was this passion driven by patriotism or the kind of passion shown by Harvey Weinstein when making casting decisions?
Von Ehlinger isn’t the only pod person mouthing limited government clichés. A gaggle of fellow Liberty Caucus legislators rose to his defense, spouting the libertarian line of “what he does on his own time is his own choice.” I might buy that line if his “love targets” weren’t all employees at the Capitol.
Chief among his apologists was Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who doxed and “outed” the student intern “romanced” by von Ehlinger. For that and her apparently dishonest explanation why she did it, the Idaho House Ethics committee voted unanimously to censure her.
A respected Republican Legislative chair from Cassia County, C. Mark Peterson, recently challenged Giddings on the findings of that Ethics Committee. “Rep. Wendy Horman cited nine examples in your testimony when you had been less than honest — where you had lied. Rep. Brent Crane ... cited some 13 lies that you had told.”
Peterson rightly asks, “Has your morality become so overshadowed by politics that you found it necessary to justify the assault of a young woman simply because the perpetrator was your political ally?”
In the heated debate over von Ehlinger’s behavior, I wrote a post calling out similarities with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo had been a popular target of ridicule on the Republican Liberty Caucus Facebook page. But the page’s gatekeepers rejected any criticism of von Ehlinger.
Apparently supporting fellow “pod people” is more important than standing up for the moral underpinnings of self-government. As with the “Body Snatchers,” this lack of moral backbone reveals that a takeover of power is the real objective.
Remember this when it comes time to select real Republicans in the next primary election.
Trent Clark is vice-chair of Region VI of the Idaho Republican Party, a past State Chairman and was awarded the Eisenhower Commission for Lifetime Service to the Republican National Committee.