As of Thursday afternoon, it appears that Joe Biden will be the next POTUS. An awful lot would have to change in the next few days for President Donald Trump to win a second term. I would not hold my breath if I were wishing for Trump to pull things out. Trump's bluster and loose connection with facts appears to be about ready for a dose of hard reality.
I'm not particularly surprised about the outcome of the 2020 election, across the spectrum. While the left, the right and the pundit class may be full of gloom, doom and angst, I guess that I see it differently. The outcome of the 2020 election gives me more hope than I've had in a long time that we've turned a corner in this country and may be headed down a more rational, less selfish path. The political pendulum appears to have stopped, at least for now, somewhere in the middle.
Let's talk about the polls. It's still a bit early for a complete post mortem on national polling in this election cycle, but it sure appears that the polls performed even worse than they did in 2016. Not only did polling incorrectly predict the victors in many races cross the country, but often got the margins of victory wildly wrong, even when the outcomes were right, outside of margins of error. It seems clear to me that the national polls have a problem gauging support for Republican candidates.
It's beyond evident that pollsters need to either move beyond witch doctor potions and crystal balls or go the way of Literary Digest after they blew the 1936 election by picking Alf Landon over Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
But the pollsters have company. The prognosticational efforts of the MSM look pretty lame about now. I thought that I might actually see heads explode on TV on election night when it became evident that the widely heralded “blue tsunami” was not going to materialize. It appears that the MSM's self-appointed role as the gatekeepers to politics may finally be coming to an end. Hallelujah.
Having said that, I must give some kudos to both CNN and Fox for their coverage of the election results. As long as you could mute the volume when their opinion personalities were on and just pay attention to their reporters, you got some good stuff. I think that both outlets generally did themselves some credit for trying to play things down the middle once the polls closed.
Both outlets also upped their game when it came to explaining the complexities of counting and making predictions based on trends. When a Fox statistical analyst used the term “four standard deviations away” I thought I'd died and gone to heaven. Thank you, Fox News, for not assuming that everyone in your audience is a mathematical nitwit. Also thank you for having someone on air who actually knows what a standard deviation is.
The big win of the election of 2020 might just go to the American people. I see this election differently than most pundits and social media commentators attributing the lack of a clear repudiation of Trumpism to a defect in the American character. Quite the opposite, I see this election as a sign of the strength of the American character.
The Democrats simply under-performed in this election. This time they can't blame it on low turnout (the turnout was fantastic — a boost for our democracy) or an unpopular candidate. Nope, it appears that about half of the country just doesn't much care for their policies.
I think that I was far from alone in struggling with what to despise more: Trump and his personal failings or the Democrats and their love of expensive big-government policies that don't deliver. In the end, a lot of people split the difference, voting Trump out but keeping other Republicans in.
Look, for instance, at Arizona. Assuming that it goes for Biden, which seems likely, there's no way that happens without a significant number of Republicans going against every fiber of their being and voting for Joe Biden. Those folks, in my opinion, deserve some acknowledgment. I think that they feel that a President Biden, restrained by a Republican Senate and conservative Supreme Court, is a far better option that two terms of Donald Trump.
Another takeaway from this election that fascinates me is the fact that President Trump appears to have actually increased his support among segments of the Latino and Black communities. Among Black people, the president increased his support 3 percent among women and, by one account, nearly 10 percent among men. Despite the fact that I do not support President Trump, I do find this encouraging.
The reasons for Trump's increases in support among Latinos is complex, but among Black people I think that it might be simple. Black people in this country can read and comprehend history in the post-Civil Rights Era just like they can in the time before it. Black people in this country were already on an upwardly mobile economic track before the Civil Rights Era. Some Black scholars believe that this economic progress was actually set back by elements of the civil rights agenda. I don't know if that's right or not, but it's a legitimate discussion.
I think that many Blacks people in this country are beginning to suspect that they've been duped in the condescending 60-year -ong votes for handouts bargain made with the Democrats and exploited in full measure by shysters like Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and the principals of BLM movement.
I may disagree with the candidate those folks backed, but I'm happy that they recognize the opportunities that we all share to work and achieve in this country without having to rely on a political party for patronage. Is the situation for blacks in this country perfect? No, it is not. Far from it. But solutions are not the sole provenance of the left.
So I, for one, am fairly happy with the outcome of this election. It's not going to be winner take all in the nation's capitol next year. How long that lasts, who knows? But as the political sacred cows continue to fall I'm more hopeful than I've been in a long while that we'll start to see more people in leadership that get the concept that government is supposed benefit, as much as possible, everyone. Not just the winners every time there's an election.
