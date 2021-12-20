Have you ever dreamed about winning the lottery? Being suddenly worth a couple hundred million dollars is a fun thought, isn’t it?
There is reality, of course. The first part of that is you have to spend the money to actually buy a lottery ticket before you even have a chance at winning.
Then there are the odds. They’re pretty long. Take the Powerball or Mega Millions. The odds to win the jackpot are about 1 in 300 million. Not impossible. Just not very likely.
A lot of people in America seem to have felt the same way about the coronavirus. They’ve believed that the odds of them getting COVID-19, or at least getting a serious case of it, was unlikely. Just how unlikely is that?
Reported cases in the U.S. have topped 50 million. That number may be understated. Many cases haven’t been proved by testing or by diagnosis.
Just the same, let’s use the number we have. About one in 6 people who have gotten COVID in the U.S. have come down with a case that has caused medical problems.
Divide 50 million by 6 and you find 8.33 million people in the U.S. have had COVID that has gone so bad they required medical care. This month the total number of Americans who have died from the disease topped 800,000.
It appears about one in every 10 people infected with COVID who needed medical care wound up dying from the disease.
When the pandemic started, it soon became obvious that the only way to end it would be to make over 70 percent of people immune to the disease. To do that, a vaccine would have to be developed in less than a year. That had never been done before.
Within weeks, 60 public, private or joint vaccine development efforts were underway around the world. Some, of course, failed. More remarkably, a few succeeded.
Enough vaccines worked that it appeared possible to eradicate this new virus just like vaccination campaigns have ended polio in over 95 percent of the globe. Still, the coronavirus rages on.
How can that be? Because not enough people are vaccinated.
Here in the U.S. it’s a little bit like the lottery. We buy a lottery ticket even if the odds are incredibly remote of ever winning. On the flip side, we underestimate the odds of getting seriously ill from the virus while overestimating the odds of getting ill from the vaccine.
As the numbers show, about one in 7 Americans has had a case of COVID-19. As a rough estimate of the chances of getting the virus, one in 7 is not very high.
Vaccination against the disease, however much it reduces the likelihood of infection and almost eliminates the chance of contracting a medically serious case, still has a drawback.
There is a remote possibility of having a bad reaction to the vaccine. The odds of that happening are between one in 100,000 and one in one million.
So which odds would you take? The odds say there’s one chance in 7 you may get an infection that may be so mild you won’t even know you have it. Of course there’s also a one in 42 chance that if you do get the infection you’ll need to pay for at least a visit to the doctor. And, there’s roughly one chance in 400 that the infection will kill you (though thanks to medical science your chance of surviving the disease is increasing).
Or would you take the odds that say there’s between a one in 100,000 and one in a million chance you’ll have a medically treatable reaction to the vaccine?
So far, the answer from 128 million of us, almost 40 percent of all Americans, has been clear. For them, the threat of COVID-19 is not as great as the threat of getting vaccinated against it. This vaccine “hesitancy,” as it’s called, is most of what’s keeping the pandemic going in this country.
What will it take to convince so many people that the long odds that are OK when it comes to buying a lottery ticket are OK, too, when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID?
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.