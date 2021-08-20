Having a “modern,” stupendously expensive airport being built in Salt Lake City should be good news for travelers from Southeast Idaho, but not so fast. If you have had the misery of traveling through Salt Lake City in recent months you will not be enamored with this poorly run mega-facility.
In fairness, they are still under construction and have a long way to go, but you ought to be able to expect basic services, assistance and honesty in the operation of the airport. Add on, that the security personnel searching bags are some of the rudest jerks I have encountered in my entire traveling lifetime, and I’m a well-traveled duffer.
If I were running Salt Lake’s airport, I would issue one warning to all people working in luggage security. Either start treating people with courtesy or start looking for a new job. There are no visible signs telling people exactly what to do when you arrive at the point of disrobing harassment.
As if that isn’t bad enough, the security staff spend most of their time nastily ordering people about like they were programmed robots from the movie "The Stepford Wives," but without the charm. Given that 99.999 percent of travelers aren’t terrorists, is there some reason working for security gives these people a license to be abusive schmucks?
Moving on to the layout of the airport, it is incredible how far one has to walk from entering the airport to reach a terminal gate bound for Pocatello and, I am sure the same applies to Idaho Falls. I don’t mind the exercise, but when you consider how many people in America aren’t in the best physical shape, expect to see non-stop shuttles and wheelchairs clogging the entire airport — oxygen on the walls could be handy too!
The other thing completely lacking at the new airport is any sense whatsoever of service. My last two flights (which were the last of the night) were both canceled due to claims of mechanical failure. Just what you want to hear when you are trying to get home and you are exhausted — or maybe trying to make it somewhere due to a key celebration date. On my last flight they said it was too hot — in April it was too cold. Seriously, they fly planes out of Las Vegas and Phoenix everyday in far greater heat.
When I asked around the next morning, a half dozen people all told me their flights were canceled due to alleged maintenance issues. I submit the airlines are lying to us, and I have that on pretty good authority from someone high up in the airport industry.
What is actually happening is they are canceling flights due to a lack of passengers and or airplane logistics issues. This has been happening frequently to Pocatello passengers. I am a big fan of our local airport with its free parking and interesting things to entertain you with while you wait for your flight.
However, I will not fly out of Pocatello much longer if this abusive crap keeps happening. Our local airport officials have complained to Skywest (aka the Delta connection), about these cancellations, and it is time they stop abusing consumers, or we should contact our political leaders for enactment of legislation that will curb this abusive conduct with severe penalties for dishonest disclosures and mistreatment of passengers.
What really topped it off for me this last trip was that I had bought some perishable food which I moved into my check-in bag when going through customs. I came out of that process and while dining learned that my flight (still four hours out) was canceled again due to mechanical problems.
I requested that my luggage be returned so I could save the food, and the response was “we’ll see if we can find it.” I was told to wait for an hour in front of a conveyor belt, and if my suitcase didn’t arrive, to come back and make another request; they could have cared less about the problem they had created with a bogus cancellation.
Think about that. I get to wait for hours to get my bag after you cancel a flight four hours in advance of the flight time? I had just finished paying for my $21 glass of basic Chardonnay when I got the news that my flight had been canceled. Salt Lake’s new airport sucks, and I am going to do everything I can to avoid the place until these problems are addressed.
It isn’t fair either that our local airports have to bear the brunt of this management incompetence because they are going to start losing business if these Salt Lake City shenanigans persist.
I guess there is always the option of renting a car and driving home, which I could have done twice during the time I was supposed to be waiting for that last flight. Oh, scratch that — the car companies all stated they are no longer doing one-way rentals.
Have a nice time traveling folks, but avoid the chosen place as much as you possibly can until they make a concerted effort to address the black-hole known as the new mega-modern facility aka the Salt Lake City Airport.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.