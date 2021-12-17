As a tool for finding unintended bias, critical theory yields counter-intuitive insights. But it fails as an overarching world view. Nothing demonstrates this better than its application to the subject of “family.”
“Critical family theory” is related and often accompanies “critical race theory.” Its premise is that family structure can be “privileged,” locking power in the hands of an undeserving few, to the detriment of others. In Marxism, this analysis exposes the oppressive superstructure that must be “dismantled” before a truly equitable society can exist.
Critical theory’s first task is to identify “inequity.” Are all family structures equal? Here the data is damning: children raised by committed adults (adults who have promised to support each other) fare better in almost every category: physical and mental health, educational achievement and future financial stability. This led critical theorists to call out “the nuclear family” as the oppressor.
Deep thinking by critical theorists stops there. Without even defining what kind of family structure is oppressed, woke activists now assert that any and all “other” families will benefit from dismantling the nuclear family. Some universities offer courses in how to dismantle “family privilege.”
And here begins the inherent flaws of critical theory. Could there not be some meritorious reasons nuclear families do better? Is the institution “propped up” by supremacists, or could it be favored in spite of societal, cultural and legal barriers that work against it?
Single parents raise children with greater earning potential than wards of the state. Two-parent families do even better. But families with three or more adults (as with Asian families with in-home grandparents, aunts and uncles) actually do best of all. Is this an oppression dynamic? Wouldn’t the number of adults working and earning to support the family be the more logical explanation?
Does the “superstructure” of tradition, culture and law unfairly favor nuclear families? Our re-appearing marriage tax penalty would argue otherwise. And mass-media-driven culture favors greed, selfishness, infidelity and dishonesty over faithful marriage. Just consider that, in the Marvel Universe, Hawkeye is the only superhero with a nuclear family.
The case for over-represented oppressor nuclear families is weak. Demonizing them often depends on weaving in other “us versus them” conflicts. Feminist author Sherronda Brown does this by declaring “the nuclear family is a relic of white capitalism and cisheteropatriarchy.”
Brown asserts nuclear families are “white.” And yet a great evil of chattel slavery was the practice of removing fathers who would put their own lives at risk to safeguard the mothers of their children.
She connects nuclear families to capitalism, despite data that shows a similar advantage for such families in the former Soviet Union, China, North Korea and Cuba.
She implies nuclear families only benefit cis-gender and heterosexual couples, and yet the most recent surveys show committed homosexual couples have an even greater chance of raising children with promising economic futures
Lastly, Brown associates nuclear families with “patriarchy.” What this means is unknown but may refer to where fathers are believed to be more important than mothers. While some misguided men may cling to this myth, such a reality has never existed on earth.
You can define “nuclear” as a system having adults at the center, with strong bonds to one or more encircling children. Biologic parents meet this definition. Adoptive parents do, too. Grand families are increasingly meeting the need. Stepparents can do so as well. Even single adults who act as the “nucleus” of a family appreciate “help” from committed and loving adult allies.
In fact, it is hard to imagine a family structure that is not “nuclear” in some form. And there is no family structure that benefits from tearing down and disparaging someone else’s family.
Critical theory applied to families has been a complete bust. Which itself is good news. It means that, among the things our society needs to dismantle, families are not one of them.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.