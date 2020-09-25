"Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation." — Ruth Bader Ginsburg
It will be ironic if the slain rapper, Notorious B.I.G., is remembered not for his music but for the fact that his initials, slightly altered, were used to describe the celebrated feisty Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or “Notorious RBG.”
When Ginsburg died from complications of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 18 at age 87, thousands of people gathered in front of the Supreme Court building to lay flowers, light candles and leave messages. A secular Jew, Ginsburg died on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. Rabbi Richards Jacobs said that one theme of Rosh Hashanah “suggests that very righteous people would die at the very end of the year because they were needed until the very end."
Would that Justice Ginsburg had lived even a few weeks longer. Small in stature, quiet and polite in conversation, she was a fierce voice on the Supreme Court, always asking questions that challenged lawyers to examine their arguments. Her death leaves a vacancy on the court that will lead to a brutal fight between the Democratic and Republican parties to confirm a nominee weeks before the election. Many vital issues are on the docket, including the Affordable Care Act — again. If it’s repealed, 10 million Americans will lose their health insurance in a time of a pandemic.
The list of Ginsburg’s accomplishments as a lawyer and judge is long and impressive. She was mainly known as a fighter for women’s equality, but her arguments supported the rights of men as well. It is unusual for a lawyer or justice who loses in court to ultimately triumph, but Ginsburg’s opinions of dissent became legendary and often inspired successful outcomes in Congress after a case was decided. Equal pay for women is one example.
Days before her death, Ginsburg dictated in a statement through her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, famously (or infamously) refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court in March of 2016. Sen. McConnell wanted the “American people to decide.” Despite that, McConnell has promised a quick vote on President Donald Trump’s nominee only weeks before the election. Whether this is hypocrisy or simple expedience, McConnell is not consistent in his views regarding this manner, though both parties have reversed themselves on this controversial issue.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a cultural icon, leaves a list of extraordinary arguments in major cases that will be referenced in years to come. An excellent example is displayed during a case regarding gay marriage. Marriage with its legal protection was traditionally defined as a contract between a man and a woman. Justice Ginsburg noted that notions of marriage had changed. Here is a report from the British paper, The Guardian:
“Marriage today is not what it was under the common law tradition, under the civil law tradition,” said Ginsburg when Justices John Roberts and Anthony Kennedy began to fret about whether the court had a right to challenge centuries of tradition. “Marriage was a relationship of a dominant male to a subordinate female,” she explained. “That ended as a result of this court’s decision in 1982 when Louisiana’s Head and Master Rule was struck down. … Would that be a choice that state should (still) be allowed to have? To cling to marriage the way it once was?”
“No,” replied John Bursch, the somewhat chastised lawyer for the states who are seeking to preserve their ban on gay marriage. Gay marriage became legal, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg later officiated at a marriage for a same sex couple.
In addition to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy regarding many issues of equality, it is also touching that Ginsburg had a strong friendship for her ideological rival on the court, Justice Antonin Scalia. Both overlooked their differences off the court, and both loved and attended the opera, together. Ginsburg gave a touching eulogy when Scalia died, joking about his fondness for her despite his scorn for her “bad, knee-jerk ideas.” That difference of opinion did not alter their friendship. It’s too bad that civility seems lost.
An eight-member Supreme Court is severely limited, and the battle for the selection of a new justice during this contentious election year will be venomous and epic.
