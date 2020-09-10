Much of the West Coast is currently on fire. Protests for social justice are sweeping the nation. We're in the middle of a pandemic — with the worst possible yet to come. Outside of the stock market, the economy is in rough shape. China is posing a serious threat to many aspects of our position in world leadership. Many institutions that have been considered pillars of society for many years are undergoing rapid transformations that may not ultimately prove beneficial.
Nonetheless, humans are historically a resilient lot. I'm pretty sure that we'll figure things out, solve our current issues and move forward. History, up to this point anyway, is on my side. But even if all of this is true it would be nice to minimize the suffering in the interim. But for that you need effective leadership.
Don't hold your breath.
Most of what passes for leadership, at least in this country, is pretty bad. As good as we are at economics, science, technology and the like, we succeed at those things mostly in spite of, rather than because of, good leadership.
Good leaders look at the best available data, consider the lay of the land and make decisions to move things ahead. Part of that is taking some heat. You can't be all things to all people. You are going to have to be prepared to rattle some cages. That's the job.
Well, that and one more thing. If you want to lead you have to have some idea of where you want to go. Easiest path until tomorrow, doesn't count.
Take the current fires in the Western United States as an example. Let's see a show of hands of who doesn't expect to see large fires break out in the West every year. Yet even though we know that fire is coming to the West annually, and that fire season grows longer every year, we seem to have no option other than to watch communities burn to the ground.
As I watch Oregon and California burn, I am reminded of the two fires that have come within a half mile of my own home this summer. The problem of wildfires in the West is very real. The fact that parts of the Western United States erupt in flame every year should surprise no one. Yet we seem perpetually unprepared. Probably because we are perpetually unprepared.
I can't help but think of what a fraction of what we are spending on unprofitable adventures in the Middle East and Afghanistan would do for our efforts to better prepare for fire season (and to address its underlying causes). One of the few things in which I find myself in nearly complete agreement with President Donald Trump is that we should quit wasting so much money on interventions abroad and instead spend some of it here on things like education, infrastructure, energy and battling climate change.
Unfortunately, Trump is exhibit A in the perils of poor leadership. Even though I somewhat agree with his philosophy of taking care of our own needs first, he's such a zero as a leader that he's unable to articulate into action even his best ideas.
Every single issue I listed at the top of this column has been ill-handled by President Trump and his administration. In some cases, like the coronavirus pandemic, I'm inclined to cut the guy some slack just because I don't know if anyone could wrestle everyone into line on something so out of the blue and disruptive. But on most of the rest the failures are due directly to lack of leadership.
The major media in this country long ago abandoned any pretense of leadership or even moral authority. Most of our popular media has been a wasteland for decades. I find it rich beyond words that now the same media that polluted popular culture for years with violence, racism, misogyny and general low-brow drivel, for ratings, now presumes to lecture the rest of us on our responsibilities in fixing the problems they led the charge to create.
If you are looking to the media for leadership, I suggest that you are looking in the wrong place.
You don't even have to look very far to find examples of poor leadership. Consider School District 25's clumsy attempt to ramrod a re-brand of the Pocatello High School mascot, the Indians, through a pubic process with as little public input as possible.
Every move D-25 officials have made with regard to this indicates, to me anyway, that they regard this rebrand as a fait accompli, and public input a mere formality. The thought that something as potentially controversial could be accomplished in an area where, and I don't think I'm out on a limb in speculating here, a number of citizens might object, indicates a leadership style that's not ready for prime time.
For the record, I don't know if the Pocatello High mascot should be changed or not. As far as I'm concerned, that's an issue for students, faculty, staff and alumni of Poky High. It's their business. If they want to change it, they should. If not, that's too bad for everyone else.
“How insensitive!” You say? Well I don't see any indication that Fort Hall is planning on changing the name of their mascot from “The Chiefs” to anything else. If they are behind this desire to locally eradicate Native American mascots, they can lead the way. That'd be excellent leadership.
The days when it was OK for one group to use a term deemed derogatory, but not anyone else, are gone. That bus left the station around a decade ago. And if we had leaders on the school board instead of professional apologists, they'd be saying the same thing.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.