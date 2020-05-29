I'm hearing a lot more recently about a post-pandemic return to normal. Not so fast. As much as I know that's what everyone wants, we're just not there yet. I'm afraid that it's going to be a while. And the “normal” at the other end of all this may have some new features.
Just because the number of hospitalizations is on the decline in many areas of the United States doesn't mean that we are out of the woods. The coronavirus hasn't gone away. Until there's either a vaccine (or herd immunity takes effect) it will keep spreading. As we pull back on social distancing, rates of transmission are bound to increase. That's not conservative or liberal or good or bad or anything else other than a fact of life. It is what it is.
I never had much doubt that social distancing would work. It did what it was supposed to do. My concern was always at what price. We're finding that out now. What I'm currently worried about is what's going to happen if (or, more likely, when) COVID-19 keeps flaring up until a vaccination is ready.
I'm reasonably sure that there is little voracious public appetite for extending or re-instituting the most restrictive social distancing protocols. We'd all better hope that “Big Pharma” is able to develop a vaccination in record time if we don't want riots.
Speaking of a vaccination, I was only mildly surprised by the results of a survey released a few days ago that found that only about half of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine if it became available and was deemed safe and effective.
It's a single study and who knows if it's right. But if it is that means that statistically every other person you see walking down the street is a selfish and irresponsible knucklehead. If this pandemic is some sort of test of our fitness as a civilization, the verdict might be in doubt.
Ever the optimist, I actually doubt that survey is entirely right. I'm betting that when a vaccine becomes available it will be reasonably well-subscribed. Most people will do what it takes to put all of this behind us and if that means getting a shot, so be it. Just like most people went along with social distancing headlines whether they agreed with them or not. Just like most people wear masks when asked whether they agree with it or not.
Consideration for others isn't dead. Far from it. Responsible, ethical and unselfish behavior just isn't a scintillating enough topic for cable news. That's why the millions of people out there trying to do the right thing don't get nearly as much attention as the handful of knuckleheads with guns who threaten or attempt to intimidate public officials. Despite being a distinct minority of Americans they get headlines for days because that's what fixes eyeballs to TV screens. It's like the entire genre of “reality TV.” Though it's obviously about as far from reality as you can get, it's inexplicably mesmerizing.
We're all, in a way, living through an episode of a reality TV show on a grand scale right now. What bubbles to the top is the unseemly stuff that's generally highly scripted. Good, decent and normal seem to be in short supply even though they really are not.
That's the thing about all of this that worries me the most. One way or another we'll get through the coronavirus pandemic. What concerns me is how the new normal waiting for us on at the end of the current crisis might be informed by all of this.
I think that trust in the media is in the process of sinking to levels that may be difficult to recover from anytime soon. That's almost entirely a self-inflicted wound that's been a long time in the making and I don't feel any worse about it than I have to. But I'm worried that irresponsible elements in the media are about to drag down science and government with them.
If that happens, and no one trusts anything anymore, the damage attributable to COVID-19 will be a lot worse than anyone can even begin to imagine right now.
