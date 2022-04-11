A wise man once said, “by failing to prepare you’re preparing to fail.” Now I doubt Ben Franklin had animal welfare in mind when he said this, in fact I really doubt his primary concerns at the time were homeless dogs or an expanding feral cat population. However, these wise words are as applicable to animal advocacy and shelter organizations today as they were to any organization associated with our new nation.
Whether preparing for kitten season, fundraising for anticipated animal medical expenditures, or recruiting volunteers, it is vital for animal welfare organizations and shelters to plan ahead. Advance strategic planning is particularly critical today when economic factors are resulting in lower pet welfare donations. There are small business challenges, higher inflation impacting personal budgets, and rising pet food and veterinarian costs. On top of donation woes, there is a significant veterinarian shortage resulting in longer waits and fewer docs with room in their schedules for added efforts such as spay/neuter/wellness clinics.
Therefore, animal welfare groups and shelters need to continuously improve. These organizations only get better when they continuously improve their processes and focus. By only relying on internal knowledge, an organization will certainly struggle. A much better approach is to evaluate themselves against other organizations and experience, particularly contrasting to those organizations which exhibit the highest standards and practices of animal welfare. As an example, the Idaho Humane Society is a highly regarded source of free advice based on their experience and research.
The Bannock Humane Society’s (BHS) Foster Program restructuring is a good example of continuous improvement. BHS has instituted an increased focus on the human side of animal rescue. Foster volunteer burnout/advocate discouragement can be huge problems when building sustainable organizations attempting to solve a wide array of daunting issues. Animal advocates feel the unfortunate plight of animals deeply and inability to always intervene successfully is deeply discouraging. Additionally, community members in need may view animal rescuers/advocates as ineffective when there is no immediate solution — unintentionally adding to volunteers’ emotional burdens. Resolving animal concerns requires patience, deep listening, considering issues from many perspectives and making really heart-rending decisions — all while remaining positive and hopeful.
The BHS Foster Program is an excellent example of institutional growth and improvement. They have instituted a manageable growth plan including guidelines to prevent volunteer/foster home burnout. Based on feedback from BHS foster pet parents and on data from other organizations, BHS has revised their practices to support volunteers through the long term. When humans get discouraged, efforts lag and community animals suffer.
Another example of the continuous improvement approach is Bannock Feral Friends (BFF). They follow best practices from the Alley Cat Allies, which update constantly. As a result of improved practices, they are able to spay/neuter increasing numbers of feral cats — 63 for March alone.
As BFF Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) successes continue, so do challenges. BFF currently has requests for TNR efforts at several new locations and needs safe relocation venues for cats living in unsafe environments. They have posted requests for safe barn/shop locations on Facebook, Craigslist and KSL as well as posted fliers at hardware and livestock supply stores. If you can help with finding homes for these furry feral friends, please contact BFF at facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends.
Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS) is dedicated to fundraising/financial support for the Pocatello Animal Shelter and local animal welfare organizations. Considering the current challenges in fundraising and general donation availability, FPAS reviewed other organizations’ approaches to fundraising including considerations of estate planning bequests. As a result, FPAS confided in a local attorney who engages individuals in estate planning. With this input, FPAS reconfigured their website to include discussion of the benefits of estate planning and suggested estate planning verbiage.
BHS will be helping with organization and providing hands-on staffing for the Annual Rabies Clinic at the Bannock County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until noon on May 7. Services include $15 rabies shots, one free cat/dog shot for Senior citizens (age 65 years or older) and $20 per animal microchipping ($15 for senior citizens).
This Annual Rabies Clinic supported by the Eastern Idaho Veterinary Association, headed by Alpine Animal Hospital and staffed by local veterinarians and BHS volunteers, was canceled due to COVID-19 during 2020 and 2021. Happily, this event will resume this year in building B at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.