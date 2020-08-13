With apologies to Albert Camus.
In the future, the year CE 2020 may be remembered as a time when humans floundered because of their inability to exploit their considerable resources in the face of surmountable adversity.
In an age when good information is moments away, via myriad channels, a critical mass of humanity has embraced information that may accurately, albeit scatologically, be described as pure BS. In this country, you can get your BS from the left or you can get your BS from the right — which ever you find more appealing. But BS it mostly is.
I regard our most pressing current dilemma, the BS pandemic, as my life's failure. I've spent the past 40 years as a teacher and a writer mostly trying to make the world a better place through knowledge and reason. It's now evident that I and others like me, people who believed that we could improve our lot by cultivating access to good information and the ability to analyze critically, simply failed. It's been getting on top of me a fair amount lately. I'm at a loss as to where we go from here.
I have, in my circle of friends, individuals with professional experience in law, science and engineering, medicine, art and entertainment, sports, technology, business, the media and government. It is one of the great fortunes of my life that when I have a question about any of the above, I can simply make a call to arrange for coffee or lunch somewhere and have my questions answered by people who know their business.
But even if I did not have that access, I could, with an internet connection, a half hour and just a modicum of common sense, ferret a lot of what I need out of the world wide web. Or go to a library. It's not that hard. In fact you have to be working hard to make it hard.
It's appalling to me the degree to which both the left and the right in this country engage in fantasy. On the left, it's identity politics and the desire to engage in massive and expensive social engineering based on extremely poor social science. On the right, it's the rejection of science, medicine and anything else that gets in the way of some outdated and basically nonsensical notions of how the world works.
I used to subscribe to a half-dozen newspapers that I read daily. It's now down to just a few. I'm not shelling out my retirement income to support lousy journalism that questions only ideals and practices that individual journalists find unappealing. National TV news is even worse; it's flat out not worth watching.
Yet as much as I'm worried about where we are going, I understand how we got where we are these days and why it's likely to get worse before it gets better. There's a lot of comfort living in a bubble that rejects unpleasant reality. You get to surround yourself with people who agree with you and who cheer your courage for speaking out no matter how silly what you are saying happens to be.
If you reject all of that, and further refuse to hide from the world, your lot in life is that of a modern Sisyphus, rolling boulders up a hill over and over. You labor to tackle the spectrum of ignorance surrounding one issue and a dozen more crop up.
No, the world is not flat. We did land on the moon. The U.S. government did not blow up the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. And Bigfoot is not real (neither is Nessie).
No one really has a grip on the coronavirus situation (but they will, give it time). Not knowing everything about this just yet is not the same as dishonesty or incompetence.
Vaccines are not responsible for autism. Food science is a benefit. The food we eat and the medicine that we have access too are miracles of the modern age, not devices to rob anyone of anything by subterfuge.
A single study is not the same as a scientific seal of approval. No matter how much it supports some idea you find appealing.
Almost all politicians, regardless of affiliation, spend most of their time working to get reelected (shall I fan you gently, so you don't go into shock?). Most of them are generally fine, as individuals. I just don't agree with their politics. There is no evidence that any of them are responsible for child sex trafficking. The Russiagate evidence is a little iffy as well.
Yes, President Donald Trump is an idiot. But so are many of his antagonists. And the liberal media is out to get Trump the same way the conservative media was out to get President Barack Obama. A whole bunch of things wrapped up in all of this are true all at once.
Racism, sexism and all of the other “isms” are, indeed, real — and exist everywhere and in all directions. But not to the degree, I think, that some imagine. If human failings are what you seek, they're not difficult to find. But if you give most people a chance, they'll grow on you.
The world is a might big place. Most of what's out there is good, but you've got to quit imagining otherwise if you ever want to find the sweet spots.
Another day, another hill, another boulder.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.