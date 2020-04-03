Yours truly managed to make it out of Quito on an emergency flight, and I am happy to be in Pocatello. It took two trips to the airport (the flight was delayed 15 hours), and two days after departing Ecuador to make it home, but I am elated to be back, and I will continue smiling even if it starts snowing. Reading about Ecuador’s coronavirus meltdown in Guayaquil (a town seven driving hours south of Quito), it would have been precarious to become sick there although medical systems are in crisis all over the world.
I remain puzzled at the fact there was no health screening at Customs entering the country, and that no specific warnings or instructions were given to returning travelers. It may help to explain why our country is in serious trouble where this virus is concerned.
Having recently written about my fondness for Texans, it is noteworthy that two of them heard about my plight of being trapped in Ecuador, and independently contacted Texas Republican Congressman Bill Flores for assistance. The last time I saw “Chilly” was 14 years ago on a beach in Mexico, and he directed his congressional staff to help me and sent the tip that led to my catching an emergency flight.
There was also a Texan waiting for me at the Houston airport where I was delayed another 15 hours. That friend drove me to his beautiful home located in the deep woods and provided some much-needed libation. I will always cherish Texans. Chilly mentioned he had forgotten I was a liberal, and that he would apologize to Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson for aiding my return home.
Moving on to local matters, the recent selection of Javier Gabiola to replace retiring 6th District Judge Stephen Dunn brought a smile to my face. I have worked with Javier numerous times over the years, and he is a studious lawyer who will bring an even temperament and inherent sense of justice to the bench. There were many fine candidates who were suited for the job, and “Judge” Gabiola will excel at maintaining a courtroom that is a fair playing field.
Having heaped well-deserved laudatory praise upon our newest judge, I do note that women compromise slightly more than 50 percent of the total U.S. population and Idaho is evenly divided between the sexes. The 6th District Bar has approximately 200 members including its Judiciary. However, not one of the judges is a woman, and there has never been a female judge who has served in the 6th District since a law license was required for holding the job (a 40-plus year time span). It’s time that changed because there are qualified candidates, and the bench should reflect the public it serves.
It would offend male and female members of the Idaho Bar alike to suggest women should be added to the bench solely due to their physical anatomy. However, their numbers should be increased statewide because these competent lawyers and potential jurists are significantly underrepresented. Idaho has one of the lowest percentages in the nation for representation of women on the bench, and that is not a statistic worthy of boasting. Why is that so?
Currently over 40 percent of Idaho’s law students are female and they compromise 25 percent of the active bar. However, female representation declines in Idaho with every advancement within the legal profession. Given that our calling is supposed to be about the pursuit of equal justice that doesn’t reflect well upon our profession or the state. When it comes to the bench, approximately 12 percent of Idaho’s judges are female compared with a national percentage over 30 percent. The discrepancies speak for themselves, and it’s time to move the needle.
There appear to be several factors driving this injustice. Initially, men control part of the statistical deviancy in that virtually all of the bodies selecting judges are dominated by males along with the governorship. If that weren’t the case, I think it’s a fair supposition there would already be more women serving on the Bench throughout the state.
Women also bear some responsibility for being underrepresented. A significant number of judicial openings in recent years have failed to attract many female candidates. You have to apply for the openings in order to have a chance to serve.
Although our profession isn’t known for lacking egos, it’s arguably intimidating to throw one’s hat into the ring for a judgeship. Whether it be a fedora or a bolero (either sex are known to wear them) you need some moxie in deciding to pursue a judgeship. You will be scrutinized by your peers as to whether you are bench worthy, and your life’s activities and values will run the gauntlet of microscopic surveillance.
Almost all lawyers toy with the idea of seeking judgeships at some point which can be seen as the pinnacle of a distinguished legal career. The bench has never called me because I have close friends in the profession whose company I enjoy, and I cherish my independent schedule. Legal friendships often have to be minimized when you enter life in a fishbowl lest you appear impartial to the public or other members of the Bar.
Regardless, sitting in judgement is a noble and important calling, and it’s high time women be given the same chance to serve the public as men in the 6th Judicial District. As new openings arise, I urge women to apply and to reapply, and that the political forces involved in making appointments work to remedy this glaring discrepancy. Our local bench ought to be more reflective of the public it serves.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.