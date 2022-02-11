“Death is not political,” said Art Acevedo, then the fiery chief of police in Houston, Texas. “You see,” he added, “death is final.”
Acevedo was walking back his December 2019 criticism of three Republicans. They were Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
Acevedo had been understandably upset. He had blistered the senators hours after learning one of his police sergeants had been shot to death responding to a domestic violence call.
“I don’t want to hear about how much they care about … the sanctity of lives yet, we all know … McConnell … Cornyn … Cruz and others are not getting the Violence Against Women’s Act (passed) … because the NRA doesn’t like … that we want to take firearms out of the hands of boyfriends that abuse their girlfriends,” raged Acevedo.
“And who killed our sergeant? A boyfriend abusing his girlfriend. So you’re either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts, or you’re here for the NRA.”
Violence against American women is a stain on our society. While the U.S. could be much worse, we currently rank about 40th in the world for the per capita rate of violent assault against women and girls.
Every country in Europe does a better job of protecting women within their borders. So do Japan, South Korea, Australia and even Ukraine.
Idahoans live in a state that is consistently one of the very least violent in America. Still, in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, police in Ada County alone responded to over 5,000 reports of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
It should go without saying that domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking harms females far more often than males. Regarding assault, it’s at least four to five times as dangerous to be female as male in America.
The rate of violent crime in the US over the last 30 years has dropped dramatically, though. The fall is 50 percent or more depending on which statistics you view, and the trend has been up again during the pandemic.
We can, and should, do better. However, as a nation we’re slow to deal with long-term problems.
It was no different in 1990 when then-Sen. Joe Biden proposed the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). It took almost four years before bipartisan majorities in both the House and Senate supported VAWA and it was passed into law and signed by President Bill Clinton.
Since then, it’s had its challenges. The year after the law was passed, conservative Republicans in the House attempted to cut funding for the act.
In 2000, the Supreme Court struck down that portion of the VAWA that allowed women to sue their attackers in federal court. The majority opinion was written by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, a Republican appointee who had publicly campaigned against the law when it was being debated in Congress.
Conservative Republicans opposed to protections for gays and immigrants delayed reauthorization of VAWA from 2012 into 2013 before it finally passed.
When it was reauthorized in 2013, Idaho’s four Republicans split on VAWA. Rep. Mike Simpson was one of 33 Republicans who voted for VAWA, but Rep. Raul Labrador voted against it. Senator Jim Risch voted against the bill, but Senator Mike Crapo voted for it.
The law expired in 2018 when the government shut down in a dispute between then-President Donald Trump and his Republican-controlled Congress. It’s been held up since by a battle between progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans over gender and guns.
Simpson supported reauthorizing VAWA in a House vote last year. However, Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, voted no, saying closing the “boyfriend loophole” that so enraged Art Acevedo was something Fulcher couldn’t support.
Democrats in Congress continue fighting to prevent convicted violent domestic partners from owning guns. Now there are hopeful signs that negotiations in the Senate may break a threatened Republican filibuster.
Idaho’s Mikes in Congress — Crapo and Simpson — have been on the right side of VAWA. For the sake of American women, let’s hope enough senators agree with them and vote to put this law back on the books.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.