News media coverage of Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” has mainly focused on the passages that are newsworthy. That’s understandable, but I think it misses what is really significant about the work. The real contribution of her book, in my opinion, is that it confirms, corrects, deepens and explains the current assessments of President Donald Trump’s psychological condition.
Mary Trump is the daughter of patriarch Fred Trump’s eldest son, Fred Jr., usually called Freddy. She knew the family well, including Freddy’s younger siblings: Donald, Maryanne, Elizabeth and Robert. She witnessed the family dynamics, especially the relationships between Fred and his children. She has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.
Dr. Trump finds the current diagnoses of President Trump’s condition probably true, but inadequate to really make sense of his behavior. She writes that she “has no problem calling Donald a narcissist,” but says, “the label gets us only so far.” She thinks it not unlikely that he “meets the criteria for antisocial personality disorder,” but also meets some of the criteria for “dependent personality disorder, the hallmarks of which include an inability to make decisions or take responsibility, discomfort with being alone, and going to excessive lengths to obtain support from others.”
She thinks that it is not unlikely the President Trump also suffers from an undiagnosed learning disability that has diminished his ability to process information. Moreover, she suspects he may have a substance-induced sleep disorder, brought about by his alleged consumption of upward of 12 Diet Cokes a day. The substance in question is caffeine.
Her conclusions about his psychological condition is that his “pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable” that an accurate diagnosis would require “a full battery of psychological and neuropsychological tests”.
Dr. Trump discusses at length the conditions of Fred Trump’s children’s childhoods. Their mother, Mary, was a very “needy” and unstable person, “the kind of mother who used her children to comfort herself rather than comforting them.” She became seriously ill when Donald was 2 years old and was largely unavailable to him for some time after that.
The children’s father, Fred, “seemed to have no emotional needs at all. In fact, he was a high-functioning sociopath.” Symptoms of sociopathy “include a lack of empathy, a facility for lying, an indifference to right and wrong, abusive behavior, and a lack of interest in the rights of others.”
“Having a sociopath for a parent,” Dr. Trump remarks, “all but guarantees severe disruption in how children understand themselves, regulate their emotions, and engage with the world.”
The rules in the Trump household were not rules that enabled the children — or at least the boys — to know how to behave in the outside world. The rules were: “Be tough at all costs, lying is okay, admitting you’re wrong or apologizing is weakness.” Fred believed that, in life, “there can be only one winner and everybody else is a loser.” He also believed that “the person with the power (no matter how arbitrarily that power was conferred or attained) got to decide what was right and wrong.”
Fred largely ignored his children. All he wanted from them was obedience. He had hoped that his oldest son, Freddy, would help in Trump Enterprises, but Freddy showed no enthusiasm for doing so, and was, in his father’s eyes, weak. Freddy became the object of unceasing paternal disparagement and humiliation.
Donald learned from Freddy’s example. He became the opposite of Freddy. He became bullying, arrogant, disrespectful and aggressive. He showed he was “tough” and eventually caught the attention of his father, who chose to “validate, encourage, and champion” those very behaviors, because that personality “served his father’s purpose” with regard to the family business.
In reality, Donald was desperate for his father’s approval. His arrogance was “a defense against his feelings of abandonment and an antidote to his lack of self-esteem,” his lying was “primarily a mode of self-aggrandizement meant to convince other people he was better than he actually was.” Fear played an enormous role in his childhood, and “the role it plays now can’t be overstated. … (It) continues to be an overriding emotion for him.”
Fred eventually made him head of Trump Enterprises, as the brash, arrogant, but sometimes charming frontman, while Fred had the skill and knowledge (and the money). But Donald had no idea how to run a business, and he “never needed to acquire expertise in order to attain or retain power.” Fred “surrounded Donald with people who knew what they were doing while giving him the credit.” Donald succeeded in projects in Manhattan, with Fred’s help, but when he eventually went on his own and built casinos in Atlantic City, he failed utterly.
Fred destroyed Freddy, who could never please his father and died at the age of 42, an alcoholic. Mary Trump writes that “Fred destroyed Donald, too, but not by snuffing him out as he did Freddy; instead, he short-circuited Donald’s ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion.”
Dr. Trump says of Donald now that “his need for affirmation is so great that he doesn’t seem to notice that the largest group of his supporters are people he wouldn’t condescend to be seen with outside of a rally.” “His ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing that he claims to be,” which makes him “vulnerable to manipulation by smarter, more powerful men.” And he is “fundamentally incapable of acknowledging the suffering of others.”
She sums him up as “a petty, pathetic little man — ignorant, incapable, out of his depth, and lost in his own delusional spin.” Such is the president of our country.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.