I frequently write “Xmas” rather than “Christmas,” though, many years ago, my parents told me that some Christians find “Xmas” offensive. I don’t remember that they explained why it is offensive, but I assume it has something to do with the fact that, as least orthographically, it takes the “Christ” out of “Christmas.”
Of course, there are those who insist that “Christ” is not absent from “Xmas” because the “X” actually stands for the Greek letter Chi, which itself represents the Greek word, “Cristos.” Since the word “Xmas” existed as early as the fourth century CE, this is not an implausible theory. Certainly, the Romans used lots of abbreviations of words, in part because if you have to chisel a name in a slab of rock, the shorter the word the better.
But Gerald L. K. Smith, the notorious evangelical preacher, politician, anti-Semite and founder of the Christian Nationalist Crusade, with its magazine, “The Cross and the Flag,” clearly rejected this theory — if he’d ever heard of it — for he wrote, in 1966, that “Xmas” is a "blasphemous omission of the name of Christ," and the "'X” in the word merely symbolizes an unknown quantity.
I rather like the idea that the “X” in “Xmas” is an unknown quantity or, more properly, a variable, because that suggests that the holiday doesn’t have a fixed content. What you choose “X” to mean determines what you celebrate.
A characterization of Christmas that I have always found fitting as well as entertaining is a short story by one of the greatest authors of the Victorian period, Charles Dickens. I refer, of course, to that classic and enduringly popular work: “A Christmas Carol.”
What one might predict Dickens’ view of Christmas to be, based upon his religious convictions, in not very clear. He belonged to the Church of England, though whether he was a regular church-goer or not is disputed. He was apparently quite attracted to the Unitarian church (which rejects the doctrine of the Trinity) and disliked evangelicals. He admired the New Testament, was not fond of the Old Testament and was annoyed that so much effort was made to coordinate the two. Some suspect he didn’t believe in an afterlife.
Whatever his beliefs were, “A Christmas Carol” is remarkably deficient in religious content. If the word “Xmas” annoys you because it leaves out the word “Christ,” “A Christmas Carol” commits the same offense: the word “Christ” never appears in it. Christ, the person, is alluded to in passing, but never with emphasis. I count five allusions: 1) the ghost of Marley mentions “the star that led the Wise Men to a poor abode”; 2) when Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim return from church, Tim remarks that his presence in church might cause the other churchgoers to remember “who made lame beggars walk, and blind men see”; 3) Scrooge’s nephew mentions, parenthetically, the “sacred name and origin” of Christmas; 4) that same nephew later remarks that it’s good to be like children, especially at Christmas “when its Mighty Founder was a child himself”; and 5) the last spirit shows a scene at the Cratchits', in which Mark 9:36 is quoted.
The word “God” only appears in common exclamations, like “God bless it,” “God love it,” “God bless my soul” and, of course, Tiny Tim’s “God bless us every one!” Church-going on Christmas Eve is mentioned once, largely to prepare the reader for the return from Church of Bob Cratchit with Tiny Tim upon his shoulder.
In “A Christmas Carol,” as I read it, Dickens wishes us to focus our attention not upon Christ’s birth, nor upon a religious obligation to commemorate that event, but upon how we treat one another.
Scrooge is a lesson to us not because he has lost his faith — Dickens never says that he has done so — but because, as a young man, he became obsessed with making money and lost his ability to love anything but — as his former sweetheart put it — “gain.” He became “homo economicus,” a man who thinks only of business, of profit; a man who is not just a miser, but someone for whom making money is the only endeavor that matters.
So, too, was his old partner, Marley, who appears to him as a ghost, dragging the chains of his own making in life, and when Scrooge tries to placate him by saying, “You were always a good man of business, Jacob,” Marly cries out despairingly, “Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence were my business.”
What Scrooge had lost was not his faith, but his humanity. He felt no sense of obligation to help others. In his view, as long as he paid his taxes, he had discharged his duty to the poor. He was cold to his relatives, and seemed incapable of empathy, kindness, generosity, friendship, forgiveness, and happiness.
For some, Scrooge’s transformation is interpreted as a case of religious redemption. That is surely a mistaken reading. Scrooge is not portrayed to us as a sinner, who sought and received God’s forgiveness. Rather, Scrooge experienced a forced self-examination and came to realize, and regret, what he had become. He then was able to cast off that inhumane self and change into a compassionate, beneficent and joyful person; someone capable of celebrating Christmas as it ought to be celebrated.
Let those who will, find a god at the heart of the Xmas equation. When I, in the spirit of “A Christmas Carol,” solve for that X, I find the lesson that, however deeply we have buried our humanity, we can unearth it and rediscover the joy and satisfaction of being connected to other people and doing some good in the world.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.