There was insufficient space in my last column to provide an example of the complicated circumstances that should be carefully considered when adjudicating a court case in which one set of constitutional rights confronts another. Here is such a case.
The Masterpiece Cakeshop Case (Masterpiece Cakeshop Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission) received a good deal of media attention when it reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 2017. In his book, “How Rights Went Wrong,” Professor Jamal Greene discusses this case at length. He believes that it confirms his thesis that American courts treat rights cases ineptly: that they misunderstand the nature and abundance of rights, and treat conflicting rights simplistically, without sufficient attention to the factual circumstances involved, and with the mistaken assumption that a winner-take-all decision is called for.
The Cakeshop case began in 2012, when Charlie Craig and David Mullins (C&M) attempted to order a wedding cake from the baker at the Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, owned and operated by Jack Phillips (JP). C&M, a gay male couple, had planned to be married in Massachusetts, where gay marriage was legal at the time, then return to their home in Colorado to celebrate the marriage. JP refused to make a cake for them, telling C&M that he was a devout Christian who didn’t believe in gay marriage.
C&M filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission citing the Colorado Anti-discrimination Act, which forbade businesses from discriminating against their customers because of their sexual orientation. C&M won that case, but JP appealed, arguing that making the cake violated both his right to free expression and his right to religious practice. JP lost his appeal as well. The appeals court ruled that making a cake was an expected performance of his business and not an expression of free speech or free exercise of religion.
The state supreme court refused to hear a further appeal, so JP sought a review from the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case in its 2017 session. SCOTUS heard the case and found in favor of the baker, but the decision was what is called “narrow,” which means that SCOTUS didn’t really address the pertinent issues; it sided with JP because it found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had showed hostility toward JP’s religious views in its original review of his case.
When the case came to public attention, it provoked predictably extreme reactions from both conservatives and liberals. Conservatives defended JP’s right to refuse service on religious grounds, saying that C&M’s request was equivalent to a pair of Nazis asking a Jewish baker to make a cake with swastikas on it in celebration of the holocaust. Liberals said that allowing JP the right to refuse to serve this gay couple was as clear a violation of their constitutional rights as a restauranteur’s refusal to serve food to an African American couple.
Seemingly, the case involved a direct confrontation of rights, and only one party could emerge victorious. Greene insists that that is a mistaken view. He argues that a thorough examination of the facts of the case reveals that JP and C&M were actually not in total disagreement with one another, and a compromise judgment was more appropriate.
Greene writes that, “Phillips didn’t argue that he could refuse to serve gay customers, or even that he could discriminate against them in any way. His argument was that a customized wedding cake for a same-sex ceremony was not something he would sell to anyone, gay or straight, just as he wouldn’t sell anyone a cake glorifying divorce or, indeed, a cake with a message disparaging gays.”
Phillips insisted that when he bakes a wedding cake he is “performing” in the wedding, and that he cannot have his cake “say things” at the ceremony that are inconsistent with his religious beliefs. C&M, on the other hand, agreed that JP had a right to refuse service to someone, but not to discriminate against gay people. So, the “question that divided the two sides was simply whether Phillips’ refusal to bake this cake, under these special circumstances, in fact constituted discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.”
The case, Greene admits, was a difficult one. In a way, it was a question of whether it was the message or the messenger that was discriminated against. Did JP really object only to the message his cake would send, or was it also to the messengers who requested it? He said he had no objection to serving the gay couple themselves, only to the creation of their cake. Was he truthful in this? If he was, he had not violated the Colorado law by discriminating against them.
It is partially this uncertainty that leads Greene to suggest that a compromise decision would have been more just. The court could have ruled, he suggests, that JP should have hired a sous chef to produce the cake requested by C&M, or contracted with another bakeshop to provide one. At least then, the couple would have received a cake, as they requested, but JP wouldn’t have had to make it, so the rights of all parties would have been, in a sense, respected.
That solution may strike many as unsatisfactory, but in terms of acknowledging the reality of both parties’ rights, there’s a lot to be said in its favor. Surely it would have been more satisfactory than the appeals court’s decision mentioned earlier, in which the court found a way to treat JP’s right to religious practice as completely irrelevant to the resolution of the case.
