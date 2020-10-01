I’m Ella Bunde, the senior from Century High School who spoke on Sept. 18 at the school board's special meeting about the current school schedule and the hybrid system. I had a lot more that I wanted to say that day but unlike the others, I chose to follow the three-minute time limit as close as I could.
In the 24 hours after I spoke, I received a lot of encouragement for my speech. It seems to me that a lot of people seem very happy with the school district's decision. I've also noticed that some people think this is wrong and are angry with the decision to stay in hybrid for secondary school. These people are the ones who talked before me, who whispered to their friends during the meeting, and the ones who yelled at the board while the board was making their decision. This group of mostly parents was intimidating, as most angry adults are. From what I understand, these people are angry that they didn’t get their way and especially angry because they think they represent the majority of parents and students in our school district. I think that they are wrong, that they don’t represent the wants of the majority in our school district. I think that it is now the job of myself and others who value safety and science to stand up and prove them wrong. I’m going to go through several of the points of their argument for five days of in-person learning and talk about their faults.
Several times during the meeting, people mentioned that no one under 30 in Idaho has died from COVID-19. This bit is true, but that doesn’t mean that it helps their cause. They seem to think that because the coronavirus hasn’t caused deaths under 30, that it is not a dangerous, deadly disease. Schools have people over 30 in them; in fact, every school probably has many people over 30.
Their reasoning that no deaths under 30 helps their cause is pretty faulty. They want to put students, teachers and staff at all schools in District 25 at a higher risk. And they seem to think that it is OK because no one under 30 in Idaho has died. It is also important to realize that Idaho is fairly small. It does not have a large enough set of data to allow people to accurately make assumptions like this. I would have thought that at least one person in the group to open schools had taken and remembered something from a statistics, biology, chemistry or physics class. I’ve taken or am currently in three of those at a college level. A big idea when doing lab or data collecting is that to make sure you have accurate results, you have to use the bigger sets of data and be able to get the same results over and over. So let’s see if a bigger set of data supports the fact that no one under 30 has died from coronavirus in Idaho and that it supports opening schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that there have been 875 deaths under 30 in the United States as of Sept. 28. This does not support their claim that schools are safe just cause there are no deaths under 30. Please remember that you can manipulate statistics in almost any way and that is what they are doing.
The deaths aren’t the only important issue concerning the coronavirus. There are so many unknowns. Will it cause long-term health issues or will there be none? These aren’t issues that we can figure out this week, or this month, or probably even this year. I think that playing it safe when it comes to these unknowns is the best opinion. And five days of in-person school for middle and high schools is not playing it safe. Please don’t be stupid when it comes to your health and others.
It came up in the meeting that teachers signed a contract over the summer to teach this year. The teachers do have contracts and they are supposed to teach per those contracts. And teachers are doing that. They are teaching; it's just a different setup. This is new to teachers, too, and they are trying to figure it out. It’s important that we work to be kind to everyone. Because we are all working to make this better. I also want to add that there are many different teaching styles and learning styles. Many teachers are trying to help all of their students by having the material available in several different ways, such as giving a lecture on a topic and assigning a YouTube video to watch. It is also important to realize that teachers, especially high school teachers, would be in contact with over 100 kids if we went back all in-person. This puts them and their families at a much higher risk of getting sick. This is not necessarily what they signed a contract to do. It is very rude to even suggest firing or moving some teachers to all online schools because they don’t want to put themselves in an unsafe environment. Teachers’ safety is very important and they are the backbone of our school system. Without them, we would not have schools to go to.
I’m not going to lie and say that five days of in-person instruction is not what I want. A normal five-day week is what most students are used to, and that makes it easier. I would love to go everyday in-person if it were safe. But it is not safe to have every student going every day in every school. It is not safe. Even if no one dies, it is still not safe. There are too many unknowns and too many risks for it to be safe right now.
There are examples of this uncertainty from Southeast Idaho that going back to school in-person five days a week has risks. Bonneville High School, in District 93, had a student that went to school and then tested positive the same day. They chose to close Bonneville High School on a Wednesday and Thursday. They also canceled all athletics Wednesday through Friday. This could have been worse; they could have had to go online for the foreseeable future. I hope that they are able to continue having some in-person instruction, but I view this as a wake-up call for our school district also. Everyone that I have talked to doesn’t want their activities or athletics to be shut down and they certainly don’t want to go all online. I think that the best way to keep our sports team playing and our clubs meeting is to go with what is safe and what protects us in the long run.
Yelling and shouting and acting like a big bully is not the way to have people listen to you and make decisions in your favor. I hoped that the parents that support a five-day in-person school week would have been respectful of the school board and tried to be better role models. I understand that they are upset, but that is no reason to yell at others during a meeting. There are civil ways to deal with your grievances.
I do not think that this group represents the students and parents of School District 25. They seem to think that they are the majority because they are the only ones being loud. So I ask that if you agree with me and want to side with safety, please say something. Post about how you feel, email the school board, show up at school board meetings, and try to get involved. These parents that are upset with the school board's decision are attempting to remove several board members from office. They have started a petition for a recall of three members of the school board. This is all because they didn't get their way. My response to that is that the school board members are trying their best. They're trying to move us in a direction away from what happened at Bonneville High School. They are trying to keep our athletes competing. They are trying to keep our students in the classroom. They are trying to keep it so that students can still see their friends.
They are trying to keep our schools open. They are trying to keep our lives as normal as they can be right now. And I appreciate that more than y’all could even know. This is my senior year, and I want to have a normal school day, but that isn't the safest option right now. We have to think long term. So please don't support these angry parents that are just angry because they didn't get their way. Please don’t sign their petition to remove school board members.
I would also like to say that I think Dallas, the Highland freshman, is very brave and what he did took courage. Talking in front of a room full of adult strangers is always a little scary and Dallas was very calm and collected. His speech was well done. I’d just like to say that I'm incredibly proud of you, even if I don’t agree with you, and I know that as a freshman that isn't something that I would have been able to do. So good job.
The last thing that I did want to add is that when people are commenting mean, rude things about me, please know that it hurts. I’m not a slacker and anyone that has met me can tell you that. I don’t want to say in hybrid so that I can sleep in and slack off; I want to say in hybrid because it is the safest opinion that allows us to still have some in-person instruction. To anyone that still thinks I’m a slacker that just doesn’t want to go to school, I suggest rewatching at least the first bit of my speech on Friday. I don’t think that a slacker would do all that I do. Be kind and stay safe.
Ella Bunde is a senior at Century High School in Pocatello. She is an honors student and is a member of National Honor Society. This is her third year on the Century swim team, and she is one of the captains this year. Bunde enjoys being a part of the Diamondback Outdoor Program and Century Junior Civitans. She is a co-president of the Century Junior Civitans and Governor of the Heart of the West Junior Civitans.