Lawrence Ferlinghetti, a major editor and poet of the Beat era and owner of the landmark City Lights Bookstore, has died in San Francisco at the age of 101. His bookstore in North Beach became a celebrated place for writers.
"A bookstore is a natural place for poets to hang out," Ferlinghetti said in a 1994 interview. "And they started showing up there right from the beginning."
Many of those writers were part of the disillusioned post-World War II generation: Jack Kerouac, Gregory Corso and Kenneth Patchen. Ferlinghetti himself was a WWII veteran who had been part of the Normandy invasion. They were labeled the “Beat Generation.”
Though Lawrence Ferlinghetti was a poet known for his successful “Coney Island of the Mind,” he will be remembered primarily for publishing Allen Ginsberg’s startling work of poetry, “Howl.”
Ginsberg was a modern, often profane, poet in the free verse tradition of Walt Whitman, describing sex graphically. The first reading of “Howl” on Oct. 7, 1955, with Jack Kerouac in attendance, is one of the memorable moments in American literature. It was Ferlinghetti who offered to publish “Howl” and other poems, a paperback that sold for 75 cents. The book was banned, and like Ralph Waldo Emerson who encouraged the young Walt Whitman, Lawrence Ferlinghetti became a fierce advocate of Allen Ginsberg. Ultimately, “Howl” was judged to be a work of literature and not obscene.
"Before Allen Ginsberg's 'Howl,' the state of poetry in America is a little bit like the way it is today: poetry about poetry," Ferlinghetti said in 1994. "'Howl' knocked the sides out of things, just the way rock music in the ’60s knocked the sides out of the old music world."
Gerald Nicosia, author of "Memory Babe," the definitive biography of Jack Kerouac, had this to say about Lawrence Ferlinghetti: “Ferlinghetti's two greatest accomplishments were fighting censorship and inaugurating a small-press revolution. … If you were a radical, an innovative writer, you would be rebuffed by New York, by mainstream publishers. By creating this press out of nothing — City Lights press — he said: Look, you don't need these big publishers in New York. You can do it, and you can get the books out, and not only that, you can make waves."
In 2020, Nicosia published his own tribute, "Beat Scrapbook," a collection of straightforward poems that honor the famous and not-so-famous Beat writers.
One of my favorite poems by Lawrence Ferlinghetti is his long poem, “Baseball Canto,” that suggests nonwhite players will destroy American capitalism and Anglo white power:
Watching baseball, sitting in the sun, eating popcorn,
reading Ezra Pound,
and wishing that Juan Marichal would hit a hole right through the
Anglo-Saxon tradition in the first canto
and demolish the barbarian invaders.
Bob Dylan included a reading of this poem in his radio series about baseball. Ironically, the only time I met Ferlinghetti through another writer, Jerry Kamstra, Ferlinghetti was watching a baseball game and had no time to discuss literature.
Twenty years ago, Lawrence Ferlinghetti lamented that San Francisco had become gentrified by developers altering its multiple ethnic culture. City Lights Bookstore is now considered a tourist attraction. The Beat era is gone, along with much of San Francisco’s bohemian charm.
I sincerely hope visionary poets of the future bring back San Francisco from the corrosive effects of generic gentrification and combat what Ferlinghetti called the “bland billboards illustrating imbecile illusions of happiness" (“Coney Island of the Mind”).
My hometown needs the kind of renaissance Laurence Ferlinghetti promoted.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”