We are less than three weeks from the next election. Though I've figured out who I'm supporting in most of the races in which I'll cast a vote, the one that still perplexes me is the presidential race. Though there's a clear difference, at least in my mind, between the quality and character of the candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it's less clear to me which is the least bad choice when one factors in all of what they represent.
You are voting for a lot more than just the person when you vote for a presidential candidate. You are voting for their picks for cabinet posts, judges, advisers and potentially seats on the Supreme Court. You are voting for the balance of power Washington, D.C. You are also at least tacitly endorsing their party and their platform. All of these matter.
Donald J. Trump, as far as I'm concerned, is every kind of miserable to which a human being may aspire. He's a braggart, a cheat and a liar who'd sell his mom and dad down the road to serve his interests (there's evidence that he's indeed done just that). He's vain, unintelligent, petty and vindictive. He possesses none of the qualities I admire in any leader and almost all of the ones I despise. I don't know if Trump is our worst president, in fact I don't even know he's the worst president in my lifetime, but he's in the running.
Joe Biden, on the other hand, is a decent human being and by all appearances a nice man. I think that he's often been treated poorly by the media. I don't have any beef with former Vice President Biden other than not agreeing with some of his politics.
Biden has a compelling personal story as well. Fate was not kind when it took his son, Beau, a few years ago. No one should have to experience the death of a child. No one. I can't imagine what that must be like. My single most important wish is that I never have to find out.
I'm pretty sure that the loss of a son has given Joe Biden a degree of empathy to which Donald Trump could never aspire — even if he could spell the word well enough to look it up on the dictionary and figure out its meaning.
But what about the rest? Well, that's where things get murky. For me, the question comes down to whether or not I despise President Trump and his personal BS enough to vote for the left and allow their BS access to the levers of power. That's not an easy call. And I suspect that I'm far from alone in this moral/ethical conundrum.
Disdain aside, I don't think that President Trump is wrong about everything. When he recently shut down mandated “sensitivity training” for federal workers, I let out a cheer. I'm willing to bet more than I can afford to lose that a bunch of federal workers did as well. I'm with him on reigning in government overreach, on doing something about illegal immigration, on cutting back on costly military interventions abroad, and somewhat on trade — even if I think he generally goes about addressing these issues in the most counterproductive manner possible.
At least President Trump is doing something. Joe Biden has been in politics a long time — with little to show for it other than an impressive string of titles spread out over many decades. He may be the better human being, but he hasn't productively addressed most of the issues that confront us despite ample time and access.
So do I vote for for lying, cheating, voter suppression, racism, right-wing conspiracy theories, terrifying levels of ignorance, science denial and the other detritus associated with the Trump Republican party, or do I pull the lever for identity politics, racism, science denial, history denial, government overreach, over regulation, devaluation of personal responsibility, social policies that deny reality and the other detritus associated with the Democrats?
Tough call. There are, as it turns out, flat-earthers aplenty on both sides of the political divide. It's not very assuring, but it's amply true.
I was discussing the election with my wife recently and she had an insight that I found compelling. “Trump,” she said, “is every kind of terrible. It's tough to vote for him. But I know what I'm in for with four more years of Trump and I think I can live with it. With the democrats, I just don't know. I definitely know that I don't want them in a position to screw up health care.”
Here, here.
So it's going to be a difficult call for more than just me. Even though I expect Joe Biden to win, I don't think that it will be by the wide margins many pundits are predicting. I would also not be terribly surprised if he lost.
An important nuance that is frequently set aside by those who believed that the polls were all wrong in 2016 is that most of them were actually not — within a margin of error. The pundits were mostly wrong, but the polls were pretty close.
This time around Vice President Biden is leading by double digits in most polls — well outside the margin of error. Even if the polls display the same systematic error (skewed left) that they demonstrated the last time the election still isn't close.
For President Trump to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, the key is people who, like me (and maybe you, too) who are are still struggling with the least bad choice.
