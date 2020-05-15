In the realm of marketing, the act of rebranding is something organizations often do to change their image to attract more business or, as in the case of the organization that will be discussed, to attract new members and to increase popular support. During the 1920s the Klu Klux Klan went to considerable effort to rebrand themselves and for a time was very successful in doing so.
The Klu Klux Klan’s origins began in the southern United States by former military officers of the recently defeated Confederacy. The Klan was strongly opposed to reconstruction policies of the Republican-led federal government. The Klan also used terror to harass recently freed African-Americans, Jews, Catholics and non-whites, who they viewed as a threat to their notion of a White-Protestant American society.
By the 1870s, the Klan had been widely suppressed. However, during the 1920s the White-supremacist organization was making a major comeback. William Simmons recreated the group at a small gathering on top of Stone Mountain in Georgia. Simmons capitalized on the image of KKK portrayed in D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film "Birth of a Nation." The film was very popular and portrayed the largely forgotten KKK as a group of chivalrous males, who defended the nobility of womanhood, patriotism and Christian civilization from blacks and others bent on destroying American values.
Simmons had some sense of business, sales and marketing. He knew a new image for the Klan would be needed to sell the organization to the mainstream public. In 1920, Simmons hired a public relations firm by the name of Southern Publicity Association to help the organization become more attractive to mainstream White Protestant Americans.
Simmons rebranded the image of the KKK into a patriotic group focused on promoting White Protestantism and American Patriotism. While the violence against minorities continued, the KKK worked hard to change its public image. One recruitment poster from the 1920s when the KKK reached its zenith shows an image of Uncle Sam waving an American flag accompanied by robed members of the Klan. Another poster from the era shows the torch of the Statue of Liberty joined together with the KKK’s burning cross.
The use of patriotic themes went well beyond the use of posters. In 1925, 40,000 KKK members marched in Washington. Among the marchers, many carried American flags, and a large formation of the marchers at the front of the parade formed a human cross. The message of the Klan to the public in the 1920s was, "We are a group of proud Protestant Christians and patriotic Americans."
However, the Klan’s efforts to rebrand itself were not just limited to the use of the flag and patriotism. The Klan used a common sales tactic, they tried to create a sense of urgency among members of the public that American was under assault by a combination of forces including foreigners, communists, atheists, Catholics and Jews. They told those who heard their message that joining the Klan was the best way to protect American and Christian values in a time of crisis.
Also, the Klan in many communities scored public relations points by donating to various charitable causes to help youth, widows and churches. The Klan was even known to publicly sponsor sporting and cultural events in communities. All these goodwill tactics combined to give many the view that the KKK was a good and valuable organization.
The KKK’s new rebranded image bore the organization fruit for a while. Indiana would be one example. In the Hoosier state, the KKK became a potent political force. Many state legislators and even the governor had ties and support from the KKK.
In Indiana, the KKK in the 1920s was led by D.C. Stephenson. Stephenson was charismatic and an effective marketer of the Klan. Many in Indiana joined the Klan because they felt the group was protecting American values and Protestantism. Stephenson’s formula of wrapping the Klan in a package of Christianity and patriotism worked well. Membership in the state of Indiana reached 250,000 men by 1925. It is estimated that one-third of the male population were members of the KKK. This large membership made the Klan a political power in the Hosier state.
Stephenson’s formula of mixing the KKK with religion and patriotism worked in other states as well. Membership in the KKK grew rapidly in many states well outside the South. By 1925, it is estimated that the Klan had anywhere from 2 million to 5 million members in the United States and many more who were sympathetic to it, including women, who could not formally join the all-male organization.
However, at the height of the KKK’s membership growth and national political power, the true colors of the organization began to show. A scandal brought a quick end to the rise of the Klan in the United States.
D.C. Stephenson, the Indiana leader of the Klan was arrested, tried and convicted of the rape and second-degree murder of Madge Oberholtzer, an educator and Indiana state employee. Stephenson’s conviction exposed the dark underbelly of the Klan. When Indiana’s Gov. Edward Jackson, an ally of the convicted clan leader, refused to grant a pardon, Stephenson further damaged the organization when he released a list of politicians who had received money from the Klan. The list created a firestorm that not only rocked Indiana politics but also damaged the KKK greatly across the nation.
Stephenson’s crimes and the actions of the Klan diminished public trust quickly. By 1930, few in Indiana claimed membership in the KKK.
Today the KKK is a marginalized white-supremacist group with little following. Likely, given its history, a revival such as occurred in the 1920s in unlikely. However, today there are many radical political groups that use patriotic and religious imagery to rebrand themselves and to recruit members. These organizations take advantage of American patriotism and Christianity to create an appealing public image. One would be well advised to remember the tactics of the KKK to evaluate if an organization is truly patriotic and Christian or if it is just using cherished symbols and beliefs as a marketing tactic.
Dan Cravens lives in Blackfoot with his wife and three children.