The kids aren’t alright. We have a high degree of failure amongst our students, for many of them this is a new experience. In a regular setting, this would be a great cause for concern for our board trustees and administration. In a regular setting our students would be ushered in to see counselors and tutors, and there would be a trained adult capable of dealing with this situation, or at least to identify the contributing factors. However, this is not a regular setting. Instead of alarm we have a district that tells us that there is nothing to see, that everything is fine, and we should go about our day and let them do their job. There are struggles that can’t be seen, and struggles that won’t be seen by those who should. No one in our district or on the board of trustees is even willing to admit that the isolation caused by their choices has been a contributing factor to the mental and emotional suffering our students have experienced.
Currently our children in elementary are attending full time, unless a parent or guardian opts to homeschool. Our students in secondary are attending twice a week in person with a couple of days of online learning. Although I wouldn’t recommend asking the board what days, or how many days, they don’t know. (Don’t believe that’s possible? Go watch the board meeting on Youtube 09/18/2020.) Unlike elementary there is no full-time, in-person option for the older students. I have searched high and low for the reasoning behind this difference in attendance. I have been told that it is an issue of teacher to pupil ratio, that it puts teachers at risk, to which I ask, well what about our elementary teachers, helping children wipe noses and clean faces? Our teachers have shown courage throughout this pandemic, caring for and educating the students. I applaud and respect them for this. Our community should not confuse the recall of three of the board trustees with the job our teachers are doing. They are doing a great job in a tough situation. The three individuals being recalled however have refused to listen to reason, or the very people who elected them to office. Instead they have made radical changes to our schools, our attendance policies, and have even worked to avoid public input concerning these matters.
Since school started, there has been a group of parents and teachers advocating for our children to have the option to be back in school full time. Naively we thought we could go to a board meeting to present our case and that there would at a minimum be a conversation. There was no conversation. The chairman told us it was his meeting and implied that we should shut our mouths and quietly take our seats. Later, a board member and Dr. Howell ridiculed us after they had ushered us out and were unaware they were still on an open mic live-streaming on YouTube.
Perhaps we deserved as much. After all, taking full responsibility I had not been too engaged in the districts policies up to this point. I was, and am, happy with my children’s teachers and the administration at their respective schools. I have learned since of many what I consider very poor choices that our board has made over the past several years, including hiring the current superintendent regardless of the fact that he sat in on other candidates interviews, and did not possess the necessary requirements to be hired as such. He was hired on an “interim basis” and allowed to finish necessary requirements. Again though, I take responsibility for my actions in not voicing concern then.
Then we had the boundary issue. Right or wrong, the outcome is less important to me perhaps than the way in which it was done. Against widespread support to keep our district an open boundary district, the board instituted boundaries. This caused many families to move, often costing them money. There was a group then, as now, that started a recall. The mistake they made and later shared with me was believing that facing the recall the board would address their concerns and work with them to remedy them. Instead according to them the board did an about face and threw all the promises away after the time expired for them to turn in the petitions to put the recall on the ballot. When our group started the process I received a call from them warning me to go all the way, and to never negotiate with them. Well that wasn’t an issue, they never reached out. The only communication we ever received were soundbites from the communications director for SD25 via the Idaho State Journal or the radio. They treated us as they viewed us, and from that treatment I can only surmise that they see us as nothing more than petulant children, throwing a tantrum. Interesting that they were happy to take our petulant little votes to put them in office, only to ignore our pleads and warnings about not only the educational health of our students but the mental health as well. I cannot in any world believe that this group of district administration and school board trustees can look at themselves each day in the mirror and see a person who has protected and served the students of this district. Frankly, I find it repulsive when the data and every side of every political aisle has said that children/students need to be in school. It is the board and districts use of selective data that makes it so damning.
For teachers, I understand and respect your right to do what you believe is best for your own health and safety. I support you in this. I support families who want to keep their students home, if that is what they feel is safest for them. However, I and many others want our students to have the opportunity to attend full time as required by Idaho statute. Should those students not be afforded these rights? There is an argument that teachers don’t feel safe. I am impressed that to my knowledge almost all elementary teachers choose to continue working. Those that didn’t, I respect your rights. After all in this country we can still all choose our professions, and their associated risks and rewards.
Following the boundary issue, and the attendance issue, there were members of the district who thought it would be great timing to add in another issue. Perhaps they thought they could just slip this in during a crisis. This was the change of the Pocatello High School logo from the Indian to Thunder. The mascot has been gone for decades. Well, to be honest you could not have done hardly anything more to prove our point that what you have done and continue to do is what is on your agenda, not what the community see’s as important. When Principal Lisa Delonas and the board decided to limit public input and pushed to make this change without input from voters, in effect they said two things; 1. “You are either a racist, and too stupid to see what we see, therefore we must act without you” 2. “We are superior and in charge. You will shut up, sit down, and do as you're told.” I know that’s strong language but I would invite you, if you haven’t already watched it, to go watch many of the Youtube videos of our district board meetings concerning these matters. If the board and administration find our community to be filled with backwards, racist, and incompetent people I have to ask why they choose to live here? Why would you surround yourself with people you view in this way? Why would you ever want to be their elected trustee? However, they would love to sell you some logo memorabilia for a price. You can, for a small sum, hang on to the good old days.
I have read through the “Board of Trustees Operating Principles” many times. I can honestly say I believe them to be in violation of many of these principles. Time will tell, and we will vote. I’ll be there, and their names will be on that ballot waiting for you to take a stand as well. If you think this is a matter for people with children in school, ask yourself why we have five trustees and not one of them has a child in school. I can no longer put this aside, or pretend it isn’t there. Whether our kids go back to school full time or not now, it's too little too late. This board is myopic in their views, and deaf to those who elected them. Please go vote this March. The kids aren’t alright.
Jesse Ward is a School District 25 parent and one of the organizers of the effort to recall three of the district's school board members.