“The poet’s voice need not merely be the record of man, it can be one of the props, the pillars to help him endure and prevail.” — William Faulkner in his Nobel Prize speech.
I often hear the question, “Is your glass half full or half empty?” I would be tempted to answer, “half empty.” Perhaps it’s my heritage of dark Celtic genes, or being raised by a single father and Irish immigrant paternal grandparents who fled an impoverished Ireland. It is a classic irony that after 800 years of oppression, the Irish finally got a republic in 1922 and immediately launched a civil war. The Free Staters got their republic after 10 months of bloodshed, executions and assassinations, but it left a bitter legacy.
Some of that legacy lingers, today.
I grew up hearing grandfather’s stories about coming to San Francisco in 1907 just after the major earthquake of 1906 and going to work, rebuilding the city, despite many signs warning that “Irish need not apply.” I recently discovered that my great grandfather on my mother’s side, Michael Joyce, worked the streets of San Francisco at the same time as my grandfather, Thomas. I often wonder if they ever worked on the same crew. At 41, Michael Joyce died of a cerebral hemorrhage after a fight on the job.
The Irish suffered prejudice during the 19th century and into the 20th, but other immigrants also suffered discrimination, and African Americans faced brutal racism.
Despite shows like Celtic Woman that show a romantic side of Ireland, there is a genetic darkness that runs through Irish history from Henry II declaring himself King of Ireland to the terrible famine of 1845-1850. Samuel Beckett and James Joyce, two great Irish writers, both abandoned Ireland. Beckett wrote one of my favorite lines: “To each man his cross until he dies and is forgotten.”
The great French writer, Albert Camus, once said that he was born between World War I where his father was killed and Hitler’s domination of France during World War II, so it was natural for Camus to develop an absurdist philosophy of life. Camus’ novel, "The Stranger," about a man who is executed for not crying at his mother’s funeral, is an existential classic. It is a novel I revisit often. Camus also wrote the very timely novel, "The Plague."
In Ingmar Bergman’s 1958 film, "The Seventh Seal," a disillusioned Swedish knight Antonius Block (Max von Sydow) returns home from the Crusades to find his country ravaged by the Black Death. He challenges Death, literally a man in black robes, to a chess match for his life. The knight is tormented by the possibility that God does not exist. His squire, a non-believer, accepts the inhumanity of human kind. It is the knight who suffers from too much empathy.
Of course, death is waiting to harvest them both.
I actually find some entertainment and much food for philosophical thought in Bergman’s film. I find "Waiting for Godot," Beckett’s devastating play about the emptiness of human existence, a comedy — which it is. I guess that makes me a pessimist, though I prefer the term, realist. At times, we are delighted when things turn out well.
I still get choked up at the end of "Casablanca," and Bob Dylan’s “Tambourine Man” profoundly moves me, even though I am not sure who Dylan’s Tambourine Man is.
Is your glass half full or half empty?
I find one answer in great works of art, whether in music, drama, painting or literature. The creative impulse illustrates what William Faulkner meant when he gave his Nobel Prize acceptance speech. We will endure and even prevail.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.