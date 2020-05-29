Earlier this month, CNN reported that Irish citizens, after an act of generosity committed more than 170 years ago, are donating money to combat the coronavirus that is devastating Native Americans, particularly on the Navajo Reservation.
The Irish famine lasted from 1845 to 1850 after a fungus killed the potatoes. England controlled all the food in Ireland except for potatoes. The subsequent famine led to starvation and a mass exodus of Irish people on “coffin ships” sailing to America and Canada.
In 1831, between 12,500 and 15,000 Choctaw were forcibly relocated from their ancestral home in Mississippi to Oklahoma, walking thousands of miles on the Trail of Tears. “As much as a quarter of the tribe's population was lost on the journey, and effects of the relocation were felt long after,” according to Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.
During the famine, Irish Americans collected money for their Irish brothers and sisters facing death in their former homeland. In 1847, the news reached the Choctaw people when Maj. William Armstrong came to Oklahoma for a meeting intended to raise money "for the starving poor of Ireland," according to historian Turtle Bunbury.
Though the Choctaw people suffered terrible abuse and losses on the infamous “Trail,” the Choctaw collected $170 ($5,000, today) to send to Ireland. The Choctaw understood the Irish catastrophe since they vividly remembered the Trail of Tears and losing thousands of their own to starvation and disease.
It is touching to think, in this moment of crisis for Americans, that one old debt is being repaid. Donations are pouring in from people across Ireland for a GoFundMe campaign created to support the Navajo Nation and Hopi reservation during the coronavirus pandemic.
"From Ireland, 170 years later, the favour is returned!" a message from one donor reads. "To our Native American brothers and sisters in your moment of hardship" (CNN).
The Irish have donated nearly half a million in funds, though that may not go far in this crisis. According to the Irish Times journalist, Naomi O’ Leary, "Native Americans raised a huge amount in famine relief for Ireland at a time when they had very little. It's time for us to come through for them now."
The money goes for food, water (the reservation has no running water) and other needed supplies for Navajo and Hopi communities. The Navajo Nation has seen nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 150 deaths, the tribal nation recently announced. The Hopi reservation has listed more than 50 positive cases.
This solidarity between the Irish and Native Americans has continued over the years. In 1992, 22 Irish men and women walked the Trail of Tears to raise money for famine relief efforts in Somalia, according to Bunbury. They raised $170,000 — $1,000 for each dollar the Choctaw gave in 1847. A Choctaw citizen reciprocated by leading a famine walk in Ireland. Scholarships are available for Native Americans who want to study in Ireland.
One Irish donor on the fundraising page wrote: "You helped us in our darkest hour. Honoured to return the kindness. Ireland remembers, with thanks" (CNN).
One hopes the donations are not too late. The Navajo Nation could lose their elders, their culture, and their history.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.