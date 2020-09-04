The Idaho State Journal reports that Mr. Robert Jones of Nampa told the recent special session of the Idaho legislature: "We are allowed to get sick if we want. We are allowed to do whatever we want as long as we’re not harming anybody else, but you guys have forgotten that."
The governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, in an NPR interview, said: “I think it's a good time for us to go back and reevaluate the purposes of our Constitution, the personal responsibility we each have to make decisions for our own lives,” which is why, she argued, she allowed the Sturgis motorcycle rally to occur.
The willful stupidity of those remarks is astonishing. It’s true that we, as citizens of a democracy, enjoy a wide range of personal freedoms, some of which are spelled out in our Constitution. It’s also self-evident that exercising those freedoms entails personal decision-making and that we can do what we want as long as we are not harming (or are at high risk of harming) someone else.
But none of that leads to the conclusion that legally empowered officials — the governor, the regional public health agencies, mayors — do not have the right to require masks to be worn and gatherings to be limited in size. It doesn’t lead to that conclusion for the obvious reason that those measures are known to be effective in controlling COVID-19, a highly infectious disease that kills not only the elderly and those with a variety of other health problems, but also children and young adults; a disease that can be spread by people who exhibit no symptoms; a disease for which there is currently no fully effective treatment and no vaccine.
Under these circumstances, temporary measures that limit our personal freedom are not only legally but morally justified, since they serve to protect the welfare of the general population. When such measures are ordered, those of us who refuse to obey them are not making decisions just “for our own lives,” as Ms. Noem puts it, but decisions that directly threaten the lives of others. We may be “allowed to get sick if we want,” as Mr. Jones asserts, but we are not allowed to willfully risk transmitting a possibly fatal disease to someone else.
This pretense that refusing to wear a mask and observe social distancing is a legitimate exercise of personal freedom is an outgrowth of the libertarian right’s adherence to an enduring American myth: radical individualism. Sociologist Peter Callero defines “individualism” as “a belief system that privileges the individual over the group, private life over public life, and personal expression over social experience; it is a worldview where autonomy, independence, and self-reliance are highly valued and thought to be natural; and it is an ideology based on self-determination, where free actors are assumed to make choices that have direct consequences for their own unique destiny.”
No one would deny that individual freedom matters and should be preserved. Radical individualism, however, completely misrepresents the norm for human beings. We are a social species — just like our closest relatives, the chimpanzees. It is within groups that we find our natural place, and the rules of the group have always limited our autonomy, our freedom and even our ability to make choices. That’s what is “normal” for our species.
And it has always been that way for humans: We’ve always lived in groups, and as we’ve multiplied and ended up living in huge societies in which the degree of mutual dependency and interaction is extraordinarily high, group-imposed restrictions have multiplied. Virtually no one in this country today has ever been completely independent, autonomous and self-reliant. None of us has ever been totally free to make the decisions that affect our lives. Social and historical forces — the forces of the group over time — have always shaped, constrained and directed our lives.
Libertarians are trying to peddle the myth that the natural, in fact the ideal, condition of a human being is to be completely free to pursue his or her self-determined goals, to be autonomous and self-sufficient and entirely (as the old phrase has it) master of his or her own destiny. Their commitment to this myth is closely linked to their belief in another: the claim that unrestrained capitalism is the best economic system. Despite the testimony of history that laissez-faire capitalism produces widespread misery and an unjustly wealthy ruling class, they insist that only if individuals are allowed complete freedom to pursue their selfish goals within the capitalist system, will the country enjoy maximum benefits.
Obviously, these myths complement and reinforce one another. Laissez-faire capitalism assumes that individuals rightfully seek only their own profit and should be allowed to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal. Libertarians wish us to believe that personal freedom takes precedence over social good and that the right to do business without interference is a personal freedom of supreme importance.
Libertarians try to capitalize on the generally positive feelings that Americans have about individualism. Here in the mountain west, it seems, those feelings are especially strong and are tied to the semi-mythical and romanticized Old West, which apparently abounded in tough, freedom-loving and self-reliant cowboys.
Libertarians would have us think that they are just like those western film heroes: fiercely independent, self-sufficient and good with guns, who save the townsfolk and ask only that they be left to live free lives. But that’s a lie. Western film heroes recognized their moral obligation to help those townsfolk; libertarians do not. The banner libertarians fly has “individual rights” on one side, which sounds fine, but on the other is “I’m alright, Jack,” that old British expression which roughly translates as “I’ve got mine, buddy; screw you!”
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.