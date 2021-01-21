The historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our new president and vice president of the United States set a positive tone, with flags replacing spectators due to the pandemic and a measured earnest speech by President Biden about unity. A good quick history lesson could be provided by a close reading of all the inauguration addresses from George Washington’s brief statement through Lincoln’s two memorable addresses in a time of Civil War to the first inaugural delivered by Franklin Roosevelt when the country was facing a severe depression and potential war. Joe Biden’s address was meant to inspire reconciliation and hope after an attack on the Capitol by a misguided homegrown mob. President Biden referred to the “uncivil war,” an appropriate image.
As usual, it was the music that set the tone with an extraordinary rendition by Lady Gaga of "The Star-Spangled Banner," a difficult song for any but a trained singer. Gaga gave a stirring theatrical performance that was stunning. This was followed by Jennifer Lopez singing a particularly moving version of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” with some spoken Spanish to symbolize, perhaps, a broader inclusion of Americans. Garth Brooks did a touching a cappella version of the classic gospel tune “Amazing Grace.” (I am told Brooks was denounced as a traitor by some viewers of Fox News.)
The long poem recited by 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, “The Hill We Climb,” unlocked feelings that only poetry can.
Will this inaugural event bring about the united America we so desperately need after four years of division not seen since the decade preceding the Civil War?
Perhaps.
That evening, all the networks broadcast a “Celebration of America” hosted by actor Tom Hanks that featured three former presidents discussing how they worked with and supported each other: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. They stressed the need for cooperation and unity to make democracy work. There were many fine performances by popular musicians, and I can’t comment on all of them. Bruce Springsteen sang his powerful song, “Land of Hope and Dreams” on the steps of the Lincoln memorial. The song includes some poignant lyrics that we need to hear: “Big wheels rolling through fields/Where sunlight streams/Meet me in a land of hope and dreams.”
Bon Jovi brought some cheerful optimism, with George Harrison’s uplifting, joyous “Here Comes the Sun.” The grand finale was a showstopper with Katy Perry singing her song “Firework,” a lyric meant to encourage those who feel abused to step into the light and thrive. Perry sang while a brilliant display of real fireworks exploded over the Washington Monument that was equal to any July 4 celebration. President Biden and Vice President Harris with their spouses looked on in dramatic closeups.
Depending on what political persuasion one follows, the spectator was either moved to tears or contempt at the obvious patriotic appeals. I found it quite moving. Perhaps an unabashed patriotic appeal will unite disparate groups and ethnicities, and what could better persuade the public than powerful music, whether it’s classical or popular songs?
We must remember that we are all Americans, and as Thomas Jefferson wrote, “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as cause for withdrawing from a friend." Don’t we all worship and honor the same United States Constitution and feel a certain lift when we hear the Declaration of Independence read aloud, as it should be?
The new president will face some serious challenges and the brief honeymoon every president enjoys for the first month will not last long. Unity is essential at this time.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”