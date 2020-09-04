President Donald Trump has attacked protestors for the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming they are lawless and violent, yet he seems to favor violent protestors who favor him, including the recent caravan of Trump supporters who attacked peaceful protestors in Portland. He also failed to denounce former KKK wizard David Duke when Duke endorsed his candidacy. The hijacking of peaceful protests is a real problem, however. It is a great excuse for self-proclaimed anarchists to show up and do serious damage, including arson and looting. Joe Biden had a point: “Looting is not protesting.” Attacking and burning down a police station is not a viable peaceful protest. In some instances, demonstrators have actually stopped intruders from using a peaceful demonstration to break a store window.
The true audience for any civil disobedience is the American public who must decide which side to support. The Black Lives Matter movement needs support from the white community. As actor, voiceover artist and writer Peter Coyote pointed out, “A protest is an invitation to a better world. It is a ceremony, and no one wants to attend a ceremony or accept an invitation when they're being screamed at.”
It is hard to keep from yelling during a heated demonstration, but Peter Coyote had some excellent advice on how to mitigate the efforts of outsiders who exploit peaceful demonstrations and give credence to President Trump’s attacks on BLM protestors, distracting from the violence shown by his supporters.
Here is the list of Peter Coyote’s suggestions:
1. Appoint proctors. Dress them in ties and jackets and give them whistles. Their job is to scan the crowd for trouble and at the first sign, they blow the whistles and all protestors sit down. Let the police vent their wrath on the provocateurs, alt-right, Boogaloos, et al, who are destroying the neighborhood.
2. Dress as if you're going to church. It's very hard to use the picture of a woman in a dress or a man in a jacket and tie as a proponent of violence.
3. Remain silent. Let your signs and your presence speak. Let your discipline to be silent be observed by the people you're actually trying to reach.
4. Go home at dusk, and let it be known that that's what you will do. Return early. Darkness allows too much wickedness to hide. Remove yourself from it, so that people who show up to cause trouble can be legitimate targets of law enforcement.
Peter Coyote’s suggestions could be very helpful. We know the footage of police washing black children down the street with fire hoses appalled people watching it on the evening news. It prompted legislation during the Civil Rights Era. It is a Bill of Rights issue. Peter Coyote goes on to say, “Real Americans will go to the wall for any citizen who is being denied protections of the Bill of Rights. … If citizenship is to mean anything it must be held precious by all Americans. This is how we know that the militias are just using the Bill of Rights as a cover to be armed bullies. Otherwise they would be marching with Black Lives Matter to protect their Constitutional rights.”
President Trump has set a tone for violence that ignores a basic fact: If one citizen loses his or her rights, we are all being denied our rights. This is true for any civil rights issue, including gay rights or equal pay for women.
Peaceful protests are part of being American. The looting, arson and gunfire must stop.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.