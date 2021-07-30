The House of Representatives held a hearing into what happened on Jan. 6 when a Trump-inspired mob, convinced that Joe Biden stole the election, attacked the U.S. Capitol building. The hearing was compelling.
We’ve seen the disturbing footage of the assault, but the four Capitol Police officers who protect the Capitol and the lawmakers delivered eye witness accounts that were as dramatic as any Pulitzer Award-winning play. Officer Harry Dunn, a Black officer, spoke of racist insults when he admitted under attack that he voted for Biden. Another officer and Iraqi war veteran, Aquilino Gonell, who required surgery to repair injuries sustained during the incursion, wiped tears while describing the moment he thought he was going to die. The most striking statement came from Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who was seriously injured during the assault and suffered a heart attack.
“I recognized the fact that there were individuals that were trying to grab ahold of my gun. I remember one of them distinctly lunging at me time and time again trying to grab my gun. And I heard people in the crowd yelling ‘get his gun,’ ‘kill him with his own gun’ and words to that effect.”
Consider that: American citizens storming the venerated Capitol building might have shot a police officer with his own gun. Some rioters threatened to lynch Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the election results as Vice President Joe Biden did when Donald Trump won the Presidency in 2016. What would have transpired if the crowd caught House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the hall?
Harry Dunn asked this poignant question: “Is this America?” Officer Fanone had a strong condemnation: "I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room, but too many are now telling me that hell doesn't exist or hell actually wasn't that bad. The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful. Nothing has prepared me to address elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day and, in doing so, betray their oath of office."
On Tucker Carlson's TV show, conservative radio personality Laura Ingraham was not impressed. “God save us from this third-rate theatrics,” she declared. She blames antifa for the attack.
Officer Fanone was eventually protected by a group of protestors, but I can’t repeat what he said after thanking them.
According to the New York Times, 73 percent of Republican respondents placed at least some blame on “left-wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy didn’t watch the hearing, claiming they had “better things to do.” Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin blames Nancy Pelosi for the attack, and had this observation: “Even calling it an insurrection, it wasn’t. I condemned the breach, I condemned the violence, but to say there were thousands of armed insurrectionists breaching the Capitol intent on overthrowing the government is just simply a false narrative. By and large it was a peaceful protest except for there were a number of people basically agitators that whipped the crowd and breached the Capitol.”
Former President Donald Trump weighed in: “The love — the love in the air, I have never seen anything like it.”
Laura Ingraham insisted that “no reasonable person thinks that what happened on Jan. 6 was, as Biden said, the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War. We’ve had many protests, many riots in American history. We had many last year that were far worse than this.”
What could be worse than misguided American citizens driven by a lethal false narrative invading their own Capitol after a secure and fair election? I believe history will harshly judge those out-of-touch Republicans who don’t understand the gravity of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the threat to our democracy.
During the midterm election of 2022, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested. The American electorate will have a chance to choose new representatives who have read and understand the Constitution and the democracy it serves.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”