“I saw the news, today, oh boy.” — John Lennon and Paul McCartney
I am a news junky. I have to watch the evening network news and find out what is going on in the world even when it is often disturbing. Lately, I have heard from friends who simply cannot watch the news because so much of it is bad. Friends lament, "Is the country really falling apart?" They fear the virus will indiscriminately continue to infect and kill many as the younger generation continues to party in groups and individuals refuse to wear masks. We have a president who is a divider in chief. We have shootouts in Chicago killing children.
On the news, recurring confrontations continue over monuments and statues. Neither Robert E. Lee or Frederick Douglass were spared. I don’t think we need to mourn the removal of Gen. Lee’s statue from New Orleans, though he was against secession and public statues, but the vandalizing of the Frederick Douglass statue brings alive memories of racial hatred.
Arguments over public statues are not new. Douglass, a fiery orator and former slave, did not admire the the Emancipation Memorial statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave kneeling at his feet, an image currently drawing criticism, but Douglass did have a grudging admiration for Lincoln because of the Emancipation Proclamation, for all its limitations, and Lincoln’s hatred of slavery. Lincoln personally invited Douglass to the second inaugural ball when Blacks were excluded, and Douglas approved of Lincoln’s inaugural address, now considered one of the greatest.
Are the divisions between Americans coming back with a misguided intensity?
I know many white Americans feel that the Confederate flag is a symbol of their heritage. I see it as a symbol of slavery and treason, and it should be in a museum. I also feel it is up to the state or local governments to decide when they should be removed.
Regarding vital issues, it becomes increasingly difficult to write a fresh political column every week when the news is so dark and columns begin to sound alarmingly similar. I recall a wonderful British satirical show using puppets — "Spitting Image" — one of the most popular television shows of the 1980s and early 1990s. It trashed politics, entertainment, sports and British popular culture. The royal family took a severe beating, as did a pot-smoking Bill Clinton insisting he would become president, one day. In one episode, a scary Margaret Thatcher demands her senior boyfriend turn off his too-loud pacemaker — and the old codger grotesquely dies in bed. "Splitting Image" went off the air due to low ratings, possibly because the show could no longer compete with the actual daily horrorshow in the British news. The death of Princess Diana may have also been a factor.
Here is a question: How do current journalists compete with repetitive bad news?
On a different note, a friend sent me an article about a 14-year-old Irish girl named Charlotte Thornley from Sligo, Ireland, who witnessed a cholera outbreak that killed 10 percent of her town’s population in 1832. There were corpses in the street, and some of the sick were buried alive. Her son, Bram Stoker, inspired by the grim stories, wrote "Dracula" — published in 1897. One detail fascinated Stoker: that victims dying of cholera could seem dead and alive at the same time. The subsequent vampire tale lives on today
Will the current virus pandemic inspire future literature, either popular of literary? Is that any consolation? And yes — I will watch the news tonight.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.