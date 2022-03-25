The hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee got a bit hot, at times, though the Democrats voiced strong support for Judge Jackson.
One issue was critical race theory. Republicans have expressed concern about critical race theory in K-12 schools, though educators insist critical race theory is not a part of their curriculum. Sen. Ted Cruz has argued CRT concepts have "infiltrated our education system.”
"In your understanding, what does critical race theory mean? What is it?" Cruz asked Jackson.
"It is an academic theory that is about the ways in which race interacts with various institutions," Jackson said. "It doesn't come up in my work as a judge. It's never something that I've studied or relied on. And it wouldn't be something that I would rely on if I were on the Supreme Court."
Personally, I confess, I am not sure what that critical race theory is. I know one definition is that despite years of Civil Rights legislation, racism is still a problem in America. Sen. Cruz seemed concerned that this “theory” would harm younger children and make white kids feel like they’re racist. I worked with preschool children for two years and never heard a child use a racist or sexist term during a dispute over a toy or any number of confrontations that involve younger children.
If Sen. Cruz’s line of questions was hostile and irrelevant, he did, however, deliver dramatic orations. Perhaps he was rehearsing a run for the presidency in 2024.
Another dramatic exchange happened when Sen. Joshua Hawley from Missouri confronted Judge Jackson, insisting she is “soft on crime.” Sen. Hawley is remembered for raising a fist in support of the insurrectionists who assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6. If that day changed many of the lawmakers forever, Hawley and Cruz were among eight senators who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Donald Trump.
Sen. Hawley could not understand why Judge Jackson gave a high school senior a three-month sentence for viewing child porn — a heinous crime, indeed — but Jackson evidently did what many fellow judges did: She followed her own guidelines based on the circumstances. She explained a judge has to determine “how to sentence defendants proportionately consistent” with the law and the requirements Congress has set forward.
I suspect that even three months in prison woke that young man up to what would happen if he ever returned to prison.
I recall a tour of a prison south of town many years ago with school kids from Pocatello. An officer showed us what looked like a stretcher with shackles and explained that this was to restrain unruly prisoners being checked in. Then we walked by the various cells, each prisoner wearing a different colored jumpsuit. Some prisoners walked in the corridors greeting the high school students with a predatory stare.
“Make sure you get a cell by yourself,” the officer suggested.
Though joking at first, the visiting teenagers soon grew quiet. They were afraid, and that was the intention.
Ketanji Brown Jackson received strong support from a lawyers' group that refuted Republican claims she was "soft on crime," including child pornography. Since the Democrats have a slight edge, she is expected to be confirmed. Obviously, it will be an historic confirmation, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
