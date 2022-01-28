We are now two years into one of the most disturbing social/medical/economic experiments ever conducted — with all of us as test subjects. The COVID-19 pandemic and our response to it will shape the world for decades (if not centuries). Ever the eternal optimist, even I'm not so sure that what's gone wrong here will buff out.
When this whole mess first got spun up, I, among others, was mistaken in predicting how serious (in medical terms) COVID-19 would turn out to be. I stated in a column two years ago I doubted that anyone you or I knew would perish of COVID-19. Now three friends of mine are gone along with many more we've all lost.
All I can say in my own defense is that the early data wasn't great. That lack of data was mostly due to the government in China, where the pandemic indisputably arose, being less than forthcoming with information. Had the Chinese government been more transparent we could have, perhaps, avoided a lot of pain.
I had COVID-19 very early on (at least I think so). It was, for me, like having the swine flu once again. I had most of the spectrum of symptoms people were having at that time (including great difficulty in breathing). It was misery incarnate.
The reason that I'm not sure that it was COVID-19 was because testing, at that time, was controlled by the government — and hard to get. I found that it would cost about $3,000, that insurance would not pay, to have myself and my wife tested. This, as it turned out, was a good early indicator of how our response to the COVID pandemic would play out.
I was never completely onboard with masking, lockdowns, social distancing or many of the other solutions that were imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus back in 2020. The reason that I went along with any of it was because the decision was mostly out of our hands and the best way to get back to normal was to make what was on the table work.
It's something you'd have a much more difficult time convincing me to do again.
But before the bad that all of this has spawned, the good. Some of the fallout from the past two years has actually benefited us. Once students started remote learning, for instance, a lot of parents discovered that much of what is taught in schools is, to put it charitably, not what they expected. College students began to seriously question why they were putting themselves into decades of debt to support bloated institutions of higher education if a degree can actually be obtained over the internet.
Scrutiny of the media and of “experts” has increased. More people are skeptical of taking at face value the things that they read in newspapers and see on TV. The adage, “there's more than one side to a story,” is making a comeback.
I think that these are good things. But COVID fallout does not, unfortunately, end there.
Now the bad. There's more of this.
What reliable data on masking exists is all over the place, but the bottom line is that most masks appear to be ineffective in doing much to stop the spread of coronavirus. N95-grade masks or above are required to have any measurable effect. Try wearing one of those all day. It's appropriate in a medical setting, but it's not going to happen among the public on any large scale.
Worse, masks — though very likely ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID — have had well-documented and deleterious effects on the development of social and language skills on young children who've been forced to wear them in schools based on the scantest of evidence for any need to do so.
Lockdowns and social distancing have proven to be outright disasters — very likely worse than the hit we'd have taken had we just beefed up medical capacity, Manhattan Project style, and allowed COVID-19 to run its course.
The things that constitute the veneer of civilization — adherence to the rule of law, public trust, economic stability, the availability of goods and services, public health (beyond COVID) and more — are in decline due to lockdowns and social distancing. I have and will continue to argue that these amount to a cure worse than the disease.
Our ham-handed response to the COVID pandemic begat some serious economic issues. We managed to encourage an entire generation to avoid employment. We've knackered supply chains in ways that will take years to repair. We've screwed small businesses everywhere (in many ways) and strengthened the hands of multinationals at their expense. And at the end of this rainbow of recklessness there lies a looming and potentially disastrous round of inflation.
And then there's the downright ugly. Governments, media and the expert classes have performed so poorly during the past couple of years that none of them are currently held in particularly high esteem. Even though I, to a degree, share this sentiment, I take no particular joy in doing so. It makes me angry and sad.
I view most everything with some degree of skepticism. I think that's healthy. But the problem now is that various authorities have cried “wolf” so often, with no accountability for either misleading the public or flat out being wrong, that their credibility is nearly shot. One of the most catastrophic outcomes of this high degree of distrust in public health officials is the enabling of the anti-vaccine movement.
This predicament reminds me of come-to-Jesus talk we got in high school about the health consequences of drug abuse. One of the main points was that you'd almost certainly leap to your death from the nearest available roof after your first hit from a joint. I think there was even an overhead devoted to this point. Though I've never been a fan of pot, even I knew that this was BS.
This talk was delivered by an overweight gentleman from the health department with a pack of cigarettes clearly visible in his shirt pocket. Despite his title, nothing about him suggested any personal acquaintance with good health. Therein lies the rub — some of what he told us that day was actually good information. Heroin, for instance, is no bueno under any circumstances. The problem was that none of us were much inclined to believe any of what he had to say because virtually nothing about this guy, other than his name tag, suggested that he was an actual expert in public health.
Such distrust is not a recipe for a stable and prosperous future. You are supposed to be able to place a certain amount of trust in government, academia, the media and other pillars of society. That's the No. 1 ingredient in civilization. Without trust, look out. Hard times may be coming.
Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist. writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.