The Australian federal government has been warned and warned about climate change. Of course, so have all governments, but the Australian federal government has been especially resistant to reducing greenhouse gas releases. At the same time, Australia doesn’t have room for continuing its steady course of doing almost nothing about climate change. Now, as if to spur action, they have a fire burning under them — literally hundreds of fires.
Consider that Australia covers an entire continent plus the big island of Tasmania to its south. It is the driest of all continents except Antarctica. Aussies typically divide their country into the bush, the outback and the cities. Suburbs is an important further distinction made by geographers.
Americans might be excused if they hear that the bush is burning and they think that means brush — low-growing, woody plants — is in flames. However, the bush is not the same as what is called brush in the United States. The bush includes the brushy areas, but also the forests, farms and fields.
The largest Australian area, the outback, is pretty much all of western, central and south Australia. The outback ranges from semiarid land to pure desert with almost no plants. The wet, temperate part of the continent is narrow in width and much smaller. Beginning on the east coast the temperate zone ranges from about 100 to 200 miles wide. Then comes the outback. It covers the next 2,000 to 2,500 miles as you travel west.
Finally, there’s Northern Australia where few live. It is mostly tropical savanna.
Australia’s population is low, just about 25 million. That is only about 8 percent that of the United States. The population is highly concentrated, however, and strongly skewed to the east coast, the southeast, and a small dense area at Perth on the southwest coast. A fifth of the population alone (5 million) lives in the city of Sydney on the east coast.
In other words, the big majority of Australians live where the climate is temperate and rainfall fairly high, although not high compared to many other countries. This relatively small, most desirable zone is the part of the country has seen the largest wildfires this summer although all parts of the Australian bush had big burns in 2019-20.
Note that summer south of the equator is December through February.
Big wildfires release a lot of carbon dioxide, but they are often considered to be carbon neutral because the forests, brush and grassland burned grows back and doing so recaptures carbon dioxide released in the fires — or so they say. In reality, this recapture of carbon dioxide may or may not happen that neatly. Under a warming climate we expect the amount of vegetation will decrease in a naturally dry land like Australia. Total plant carbon dioxide uptake from the atmosphere will fall as well. Think of these relatively narrow bands of forest with winds often blowing first across as much at 2,500 miles of dry, hot outback. Temperate lands are vulnerable to disappearing.
This year’s Australian bushfires were record-breaking large and included old growth rainforest. Rainforests hold a lot of stored carbon. While regrowth can appear to be fast, it doesn’t become rainforest again for at least 100 or 200 years. Early and middle term forest regrowth might appear abundant, but these new and intermediate forests often store or sequester as little as a third as much carbon as the previous rainforest.
Australia has bushfires every year, and some in the past were very large, but none like this year. This year, they began in the early springtime (September). The summer is now just half over and fires could continue well into fall. Summer is, of course, the warmest or hottest season, but the 2019-20 summer has been extreme.
Most Americans know the Celsius (C) temperature scale is used in Australia. What isn’t commonly known is how (C) compares to the Fahrenheit (F) scale used in the United States.
For example, when many Americans read or heard the temperature blazed to almost 50 degrees C near Sydney, Australia, they might wonder how bad is that really? Telling us that 50 C equals 120 degrees F should really paint the picture. Visualize forests with almost no rain for three or four months, and with 110- to 120-degree F temperatures, plus strong winds. Everything will burn. That includes even the animals that usually do OK in wildfires.
Daily normal summer highs in Sydney usually top out in the high 70s F — quite a bit lower than Pocatello summer average highs. Imagine 120 degrees in the Gate City!
It wasn’t just Sydney. Temperatures of over 110 F. were common throughout the temperate eastern zone of Australia. In fact, they were recorded in almost all parts of the Australian continent.
Australian public opinion surveys show 43 percent believe the bushfires are linked to climate change. That’s up from only 27 percent when the question was asked in 2013 (Guardian Essential polls). The same exact question can’t be asked in the United States, but American figures on public opinion, climate change and disasters seem to me to be in about the same range.
In both Australia and the U.S., there is the problem of getting the government to take the issue seriously. I won’t take the space to detail United States’ opinion on this because the Republican/Democrat split and related items are well known. There are some similarities worth knowing though and differences between here and Australia.
Both countries feel the strong influence of the anti-climate change Murdoch family, with Rupert Murdoch’s ownership of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal here. The family began its news and entertainment empire in Australia, however. Today the Murdochs own 141 publications there.
Matters have come to head for the Murdochs right now. Rupert’s oldest son, James, reacting to the fires has called out his father and younger brother, Lachlan, about their strict policy against dealing with changing climate. Lachlan will take over the empire’s media. Rupert and Lachlan are trying to cover over the causes of fires with disinformation such as blaming them on an outbreak of arsonists and the “greenies” because they supposedly won’t permit backfires as a fire fighting method.
In the U.S., most Democratic Congress members want to take action to retard climate change and Republicans don’t see any need. Neither political party in Australia has moved to action. It is often said this is due to the political influence of coal there.
The Aussies have what we might call a two-and-a-half political party system. The party group in power now is “The Coalition.” That’s the name for the permanent relationship between the Australian Liberal Party and the smaller National Party. In Australia, “Liberal” means “conservative.” They have ruled together since 2013. The Australian Labor Party would be called “progressive” in America. There are also a number of minor parties.
Australia is the world’s largest exporter and producer of coal. Coal baron Clive Palmer is building the world’s second largest coal mine. It seems like the wrong time to me because burning these rocks for energy is in its death throws. Last year Palmer spent $60-million running for office (unsuccessfully). His outsized campaign consisted of attacks on the Labor Party. The attacks were his goal. Winning a seat in parliament was not.
Palmer’s contention was that coal is the future — Australia’s only future. His praise of coal probably blunted Labor’s campaign strategy to emphasize jobs and let voters know about the environmental worries it had about the coal mine. Labor had been expected to win the 2019 election, and the result was a big setback to getting more action on retarding climate change down under.
We all have a stake in this, not just Australians. Carbon dioxide gas disperses into the atmosphere and is mixed there. It serves to prevent heat energy from escaping the Earth. It doesn’t matter whether it was emitted in Finland, India, the United States or Australia. In other words, a very tiny amount of the carbon dioxide emitted in Pocatello is now over Australia (and everywhere else). It makes the temperature there maybe a trillionth of degree warmer than it would otherwise be.
We all have a stake that more Australian coal mines are not dug just as surely as we benefit when American coal mining disappears. There are good and less expensive replacements and many jobs to be had. The end of coal will also help end smoking koala bears.
Dr. Ralph Maughan of Pocatello is a professor emeritus of political science at Idaho State University. He retired after teaching there for 36 years and specializing in elections and public opinion, congressional politics, and the politics of natural resources. He has written three backcountry outdoor guides, including “Hiking Idaho” with his wife Jackie Johnson Maughan. He has been president or chair of numerous conservation organizations.