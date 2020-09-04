Our Legislature usually runs from January until later in March. Only one person can call us back — the governor.
This is by our Constitution and we are strictly limited to addressing the issue that he or she has presented.
Right at the time we wrapped up for the year in March, COVID-19 had hit. Since then the voluntary quarantine, masking and shut down set in. But most Idahoans thought this had mainly been a problem somewhere else.
The special session was called for August. The main question presented was whether businesses, doctors, nurses, hospitals and others could be immunized from lawsuits and claims.
This gathering was one that Reps. Chris Abernathy and Elaine Smith — my colleagues from District 29 will never forget.
A second issue was what to do about the risk of infection from COVID at the time thousands would come to vote in November. With the help of the county clerks, we fixed that one. The election should go without a hitch.
Schools wanted to know if and when they could (or should) open and how to protect the kids and teachers.
Businesses that stayed open or had to — like hospitals — were frightened about getting sued and put out of business. This was in spite of the fact that it would be really hard to prove where and when someone actually got the virus.
We worked and studied the issue over the summer to consider what we should do on something that some dismissed as not being a problem and some worrying that this could become an epidemic.
At the special session House Bill 006 passed and became law Aug. 27 with it scheduled to expire next July if not extended.
So now people, stores, business, cities, counties and towns and certain others have protections, i.e. immunity, from someone saying that they were negligent or careless when someone claims they were injured or killed from COVID-19.
Those who might be accused are not protected if they infect someone on purpose or when grossly negligent.
This immunity is in effect in some other states, so we are not the first. Good arguments were made for and against this, with one side saying giving immunity might cause some to be even less careful since they are protected.
When the bill passed the House and came to the Senate, Idaho was making the national news — as citizens showed up in droves to protest, saying that there was no need for this encroachment on their rights. Some were armed, one even showed up with a pitchfork.
They believed that the government should not interfere and perhaps this was another conspiracy to take away their God-given individual rights.
They were belligerent and some had long rifles. They shattered glass to the House chamber, yelling, “Let us in, let us in!” It wasn’t bedlam but pretty scary. Guns are allowed in the statehouse. Legislators in session are like sitting ducks, overlooked by the public in the gallery. With many up there "packin," and boisterous and hostile and mad. It was close to turning into a riot and we wondered if we were safe.
Other concerns were the fear of getting COVID from all these crowds and from each other in this small space. In two weeks, we will see who gets sick and I’m certain that some will.
When the bill came to Senate, it passed 27-7 at about 9:18 p.m. and became the law with the governor’s signature the next day.
So it goes in Idaho. Once again we made the national news. Too often it’s negative about this place we love.
Your citizen legislators were up to the challenge and, hopefully, made you proud. I don’t know if we put our lives on the line, but with some in the gallery armed with AK-47s we wondered at times. Regardless this will go down in the books as a session that really was special.
