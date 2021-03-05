Last week I wrote about the death of an American literary treasure, Lawrence Ferlinghetti. This week, a San Francisco landmark — a bar and restaurant, this time — is also facing the end. San Francisco’s iconic Cliff House at Ocean Beach has closed its doors permanently, at least for now. Evidentially, with a problem negotiating the lease and the COVID pandemic, the owners of the Cliff House decided to shut the restaurant-bar down.
Growing up in San Francisco, there were two wonderful places to visit and have a memorable time. One was Playland at the Beach, an amusement park that began in the late 1800s. Playland had a roller-skating rink, a carousel, a roller-coaster and a funhouse which featured a wild shootout in the Orson Welles film, "Lady from Shanghai." While in high school, the roller rink was the place to go for teenagers. If young boys “cruised the chicks” at Bob’s Big Boy in Los Angeles, the rink at Playland was the scene for adolescents from San Francisco take a whirl skating around the rink, though the organ music was dull until someone slipped on Buddy Holly’s guitar-driven “Peggy Sue.”
Playland was sold in 1972 for the construction of condominiums. It was economic “progress,” but sad all the time.
As an adult, the Cliff House became a popular spot for lunch or a drink, particularly in the late afternoon when the sun was setting over Seal Rocks and the Pacific. (Seals actually did perch on the much-photographed rocks.) It had a great restaurant, particularly for seafood, and over the years, I often brought visitors to the Cliff House. After dinner, it was a short walk down the hill to the beach and the incoming surf.
The history of the Cliff house is fascinating. There were three Cliff Houses, the first destroyed by a burning ship filled with dynamite. The second, and certainly the most impressive, was the massive version rebuilt by Adolph Sutro in 1896. It was a seven-story Victorian Chateau. Near it were the spacious Sutro baths with six indoor swimming pools. The combination of the Cliff House, Sutro Baths and Playland at the Beach drew massive crowds in the early days of San Francisco.
By the time I was born, the Sutro Baths had turned into an impressive ruin. According to the official history, “The 1896 Cliff House survived the 1906 earthquake with little damage, but burned to the ground on the evening of September 7, 1907.” There remains a startling photograph of the event.
The third Cliff House was less impressive as a building, but it became a tourist attraction when visiting the Bay Area. On the wall hung many photographs of celebrities, including a number of Presidents who visited the Cliff House, from Rutherford B. Hayes to Teddy Roosevelt. The view of the ocean never ceased to inspire. Patrons would applaud as the sun went down.
I know it is easy to have sentimental feelings for a building. Every city has its special structure, whether it’s a house or a theater or a ballpark. In Pocatello, we have the Standrod House and the historic Old Town. One has to accept that everything comes to an end, but I hope the new owners of the San Francisco Cliff House, when they appear with sufficient cash, will continue the Cliff House as a bar-restaurant.
Perhaps something of the history and the old magic will remain.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”