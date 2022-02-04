We all knew that shortages of goods caused by supply chain issues could lead to grave consequences, but no one ever imagined it would come to a catastrophe of this magnitude: Diners at an all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant in Pennsylvania went completely insane last week when informed by the restaurant staff that “We have run out of steak.”
Just sitting here reading those six words sends me into a near state of apoplexy. So it is not difficult to imagine how those adults standing in line holding their trays overflowing with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fried chicken, shrimp, brownie sundaes and a tiny empty spot reserved for a steak must have felt when they received the shocking news!
If you have watched the videos, you know what happened next. Complete chaos broke out with shouting and fist fights. People were throwing chairs at one another — including baby seats. Luckily, none contained a baby!
At last report, police were still investigating the exact cause of the disturbance. Witnesses’ comments have varied.
One man reported, “From what I heard, it was over steak. Apparently, somebody cut in line.” Another witness supported this interpretation: “There was a shortage of steak, and two parties were involved, and one family cut in front of another family.”
I have to say that it brings tears to my eyes as, in one video, you can hear a man pitifully cry, “All I wanted was some steak!” It does not require much imagination to picture his forlorn expression as he stares at his tray’s meager contents of seafood, pasta, meatloaf and cheesecake.
Adding a political element to the buffet brawl is the possibility that masks played a role in the outbreak. That comes as no surprise since masks seem to be the cause of nearly every problem in today’s world.
Kids struggling academically in school? Masks. People suffocating at work? Masks. Stunted growth of children? Masks. Russia invading Ukraine? Masks.
So it comes as no surprise that an eyewitness to the food fracas thought the whole thing started because people were having trouble understanding each other through their masks. He felt that the cook and another customer got confused over orders for rare and well-done steaks. He observed that, "With COVID right now, masks and everything, nobody can hear nobody sometimes."
And when “nobody can hear nobody,” nobody is safe.
One local woman who watched the video of the restaurant melee involving more than 40 people told CBS she was “disgusted that people would even do that in a public place when there’s children around.”
But I say how else are adults going to teach their children to stand up for liberty and justice and steaks for all? Kids need to learn that if they want steak and can’t get it, then they should raise hell and shout, “Stop the steal of my steak!”
Various news sources warned that there was strong language and violence depicted in some of the videos and could be disturbing for some viewers. Let me assure you, none of the videos are any more disturbing than those depicting the riot at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — caused by masks, too, no doubt
After watching the videos, I can certainly empathize with those folks at the buffet in Pennsylvania as I have recently experienced similar situations which could have easily resulted in violence.
My wife and I were dining at a local restaurant. As usual, I ordered the least expensive item on the menu. I do this because I am a budget-conscious individual or, as some of my friends and family call me, a “cheapskate.”
In this case, I ordered the goat cheese wrap, sort of a veggie selection. The waitress informed me that they were out of that item but still had everything else on the menu available.
Now, keep in mind that this was at 6 o’clock; on a Monday evening; in Idaho. And they are already out of a veggie wrap?!
Naturally, my immediate inclination was to jump up, grab my chair and bash the waitress over the head while screaming obscenities. But fortunately, my wife gently took hold of my hand and said, “Honey, it’s a veggie wrap, not steak.”
Realizing that she was right, I calmed down and ordered the $40 filet mignon.
Another relevant personal experience was when I visited a local brewery and ordered a refill of my favorite tap beer. When the bartender told me that he just blew that keg, so I would have to order something else, I could feel my Irish blood begin to boil and detected a rising urge to clunk him with my empty glass.
But as soon as he informed me that the next pint was on the house, I regained my composure, smiled and replied with one of my witty Irish sayings: “Ah, may you escape the gallows and be healthy as a trout” — or something like that.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.