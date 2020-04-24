The news, rightfully so, has been dominated by stories about the coronavirus. The virus is adversely impacting many lives here in Idaho and the rest of the nation. The spread of this illness has people concerned about their personal health, jobs, finances, access to basic needs and even personal security. However, there is a toll to our First Amendment rights related to the upcoming May 19 primary election due to the outbreak of coronavirus here in Idaho.
Primary elections in Idaho matter a great deal. Idaho is a heavily Republican state, and the winner of that party’s primary is often uncontested in the general election in November. In most cases, the May Republican primary picks who our elected officials are.
Here in Idaho there is a welcome personal touch to Idaho politics. Voters are not surprised, and often pleased, to have a knock on their door by a candidate walking a neighborhood seeking to introduce him or herself to voters. Also, common this time of year are candidate forums which have the goal of educating voters regarding the candidates running for their respective party’s nominations.
This campaign in Idaho will be far different than those before. Due to legitimate concerns, it is not recommended by public health officials to have candidates going door to door to visit with voters or even to have the opportunity ask candidates questions in person at forums. The ability of voters to interact with candidates and learn about them and their positions is an important First Amendment right that allows voters to make the most informed choice.
Without the ability to meet candidates, voters to make their informed decision must rely on the traditional media, social media, word of mouth and technology enhanced ways of interacting with candidates. Voters will have a greater burden to seek out information on each of the candidates for office, and the media will an increased duty to provide detailed facts about those on the primary ballot. Sadly given the current state of emergency information about candidates may be scarce. Many voters may either not vote or go to the polls with limited information about the candidates.
Even with increased efforts to provide the public information, the impact of the coronavirus on Idaho’s primary election is likely to be a negative one. Those challenging incumbents for office will be at a distinct disadvantage. Incumbents enjoy greater name recognition and visibility this will be likely to their advantage.
Many businesses have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency. The media is no exception. Many journalists are working from home and are not able to provide the same level of coverage of political campaigns as they have during previous primaries.
To help fill in the information gap for voters. The Bingham County Republican Central Committee, and others in East Idaho, have been hosting virtual forums. Voters should take advantage of these forums because they will be a rare opportunity to educate themselves regarding the qualifications and views of the candidates running this primary election season.
Due to the current public health crisis, the state is making this primary a voting by mail only primary. The state has set up a website called Idahovotes.gov. This website allows Idaho voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot be sent to their homes. However, given that people are creatures of habit it is likely that many will forget to request their ballot by the May 19 deadline still thinking that they can vote in person at the polls just like they have done before. The result of the mail in only primary may well be a greatly reduced voter turnout.
For Idaho’s voters, this election is going to require more attention. Voters have an obligation to seek out information for themselves and to take advantage of limited set of opportunities to learn about the candidates for themselves. Simply put, it will be harder this primary election to be a well-informed voter.
Voters are not the only ones with a higher burden. Despite the limited bandwidth of the media during this crisis. The media, more than before, has an obligation to provide information on the candidates to the state’s voters.
Voting is a right that many have died for. In Idaho, primary elections matter. Let us hope that both voters and the media take their duty seriously this primary season.
Dan Cravens lives in Blackfoot with his wife and children and serves as the Bingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman